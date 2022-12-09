Chinese woman found hanged

PHUKET: A 46-year-old Chinese tourist staying at a hotel in Sakhu, just south of Phuket International Airport, has been found hanged from a durian tree in a nearby grove.

deathpoliceChinese

By Eakkapop Thongtub

Friday 9 December 2022, 12:35PM

Phuket Tourist Police were informed at about 1pm yesterday (Dec 8) that the woman’s body had been found, reported Capt Suphon Muangkhai of the Sakhu Police.

Police along with officers from the Tourist Assistance Center (TAC) and rescue workers from the Phuket Kusoldharm Foundation arrived at the scene, behind a house in Soi Nai Yang 131 in Moo 1 Sakhu, to find the woman hanged by a white cloth tied to a branch of a durian tree.

Local resident Churaiwan Lengyi, 60, told police she discovered the body when she went out to check if any of her washing had dried. She informed the village headman, who in turn informed the local authorities.

Ms Churaiwan said she saw a Chinese woman in the area about six days ago. The woman is believed to have been the same woman found hanged.

Police asked for the Chinese woman’s name to be withheld until it had been confirmed that her relatives had been notified of her death.

The woman was staying at a hotel nearby. Hotel staff told police that the woman was last seen about 1am on Tuesday (Dec 6).

The Chinese woman’s body was taken to Thalang Hospital for post-mortem examination, while officers continue their investigation into her death.

Police said they were in contact with the Chinese embassy about the woman’s death.

If you or anyone you know is in need of emotional support and counselling, please contact the Samaritans of Thailand at their 24-hour hotline 02-113-6789 (English & Thai) or the Thai Mental Health Hotline at 1323 (Thai).