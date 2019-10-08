THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
Chinese woman, 60, struck down by motorbike on busy Wiset Rd

PHUKET: Police have yet to decide whether any charges will be pressed against a Thai woman after the motorbike she was riding struck a 60-year-old Chinese woman on the busy Wiset Rd in Rawai yesterday (Oct 7).

transportaccidentsChinesetourismSafetypolice
By The Phuket News

Tuesday 8 October 2019, 11:07AM

The Chinese woman was among five tourists crossing the road in front of the Rawai Princess Hotel when the 60-year-woman was struck by the motorbike at about 10:20am, reported Capt Weerayuth Thanyasirisukworakul of the Chalong Police.

The Chinese woman, who Capt Weerayuth did not name, suffered cuts on her forehead and bruising on the left side of her face.

The 20-year-old Thai woman, who Capt Weerayuth also did not name, suffered injuries to her hands and scratches on her left knee.

Both women were taken to Vachira Phuket Hospital.

It was reported that according to some witnesses at the scene, the group of five tourists had stopped on the central reservation when crossing the road, but did not look out for oncoming traffic when they stepped out to cross the second half of the road.

The Thai woman was apparently unable to avoid driving into the group of tourists.

“We have not charged the motorbike rider at this stage. We have to wait until both women have been discharged from hospital,” Capt Weerayuth told The Phuket News today.

However, Capt Weerayuth did not describe the extent of injuries that both women suffered.

Shwe | 08 October 2019 - 11:13:52 

Chinese do not seem to realize that we drive on the left in Thailand

