THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
Login | Create Account Poll Currency Weather Facebook Youtube Search

Chinese tourists survive ATV ‘plunge in reverse’

PHUKET: Two female Chinese tourists escaped serious injury during an ATV tour in the hills of Karon yesterday afternoon (Jan 27) after the one driving opened the throttle without realising the vehicle was in reverse and plunged them down a steep hillside into the jungle.

tourismtransportaccidentsSafetyChinese
By The Phuket News

Monday 28 January 2019, 04:10PM

The two tourists were injured after their ATV plunged down a slope. Photo: Chalong Municipality

The two tourists were injured after their ATV plunged down a slope. Photo: Chalong Municipality

The two tourists were injured after their ATV plunged down a slope. Photo: Chalong Municipality

The two tourists were injured after their ATV plunged down a slope. Photo: Chalong Municipality

The two tourists were injured after their ATV plunged down a slope. Photo: Chalong Municipality

The two tourists were injured after their ATV plunged down a slope. Photo: Chalong Municipality

The two tourists were injured after their ATV plunged down a slope. Photo: Chalong Municipality

The two tourists were injured after their ATV plunged down a slope. Photo: Chalong Municipality

Rescue workers from the Nang Nuan Rescue unit of Chalong were called to the scene at 4:20pm.

The rescue workers arrived to find the two Chinese tourists about 20 metres down the slope.

Huang Guang Jun, 28, suffered an injury to her hip, while Jin Ting, 26, suffered injuries to her knee and scratches over her body.

The ATV itself came to rest upside down near a small brook at the bottom of the slope some 60 metres from where it was launched backwards down the hill.

The rescue team took the women to the Accident & Emergency Centre of the yet-to-open Chalong Hospital for treatment.

The women’s injuries were not listed as serious.

 

 

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

Comments Here:
Comments Left:
# Characters
Username:
Password:
E-mail:
Security:

Be the first to comment.

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Phuket Marine Chief oblique on Phoenix dereliction of duty charges, assures ‘no illegal tour boats’
Phuket speedboat captain, crewman and guide all charged for Chinese tourist slashed by Phi Phi tour boat propeller
Chinese woman on Phi Phi tour slashed by speedboat propeller
Phuket sees 50% drop in Chinese tour groups arrivals
Chinese choose other options for Golden Week
Governor lowers boom on Phuket tour boat safety
Phuket marine safety goes on show, efforts to recover last Phoenix disaster body continue
Bodies seen in sunken ’Phoenix’ dive boat off Phuket
Chinese Deputy Consul-General assured of tourists’ safety in Phuket
Phuket laundry truck wipeout still under investigation
Phuket tourists escape as taxi bursts into flames
Phuket Governor visits Chinese tourist survivors of horrific minivan crash
Phuket New Year road deaths hit six
Phuket suffers first deaths of Seven Days campaign for New Year 2019
Safety measures boosted at bustling Phuket ports for New Year

 

Phuket community
Brain Sailing: Ocean waves and brainwaves with Yassine Darkaoui

This guy should get a real boat but than it means he has to work! A word he never heard off!Begging ...(Read More)

Killer cop confesses to Phuket street slaying

Really think the story is not reported correctly...(Read More)

Running on empty: Officials float ideas to counter low water-supply reserves

And J-12, direct your writing on Phuket provincial Officials, try to convince them to start water ma...(Read More)

Running on empty: Officials float ideas to counter low water-supply reserves

Khun J-12, There is a 10 year old Gov.plan, remember? Don't react so hasty before reading my com...(Read More)

Firefighters struggle to contain blaze at old Phuket bus station

From Photos it looks like houses/apts were used for industrial purpose, (flammable materials, wood ...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: Failing the water quality test

Well written article. Just do something about it otherwise it will be very damaging to Phuket’s li...(Read More)

Resort faces charges over dead corals

..."All evidence ready for Chalong police".. Chalong Police? Ooooooh. We wait and se...(Read More)

Phuket tourists safe after tour speedboat takes on water, capsizes en route to Phi Phi

These plywood, disposable boats have never been seaworthy much less safe. Thailand boat builders mus...(Read More)

Policeman surrenders for Phuket street slaying, denies charges, released on bail

Every country in world has provisions for bail, regardless of the charge. The principle being that ...(Read More)

Running on empty: Officials float ideas to counter low water-supply reserves

Proff. K. Try living in the Sahara or Australia. What are your plans for the water situation? ...(Read More)

 

Laguna Property
MontAzure
Thai Residential
Express Carpet and Decor
777 Beach Condo
China International Boat Show 2019
One Michelin Starred Chef Massimiliano Celeste
Earth Wind and Fire Experience feat Al McKay at Cafe del Mar Phuke
Blue Horizon WCGC 2019
ZUMA Restaurant
Harvey Law Corporation
HeadStart International School Phuket
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
Laguna Phuket Marathon 2019
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
Dan About Thailand

 