PHUKET: Two female Chinese tourists escaped serious injury during an ATV tour in the hills of Karon yesterday afternoon (Jan 27) after the one driving opened the throttle without realising the vehicle was in reverse and plunged them down a steep hillside into the jungle.

By The Phuket News

Monday 28 January 2019, 04:10PM

The two tourists were injured after their ATV plunged down a slope. Photo: Chalong Municipality

Rescue workers from the Nang Nuan Rescue unit of Chalong were called to the scene at 4:20pm.

The rescue workers arrived to find the two Chinese tourists about 20 metres down the slope.

Huang Guang Jun, 28, suffered an injury to her hip, while Jin Ting, 26, suffered injuries to her knee and scratches over her body.

The ATV itself came to rest upside down near a small brook at the bottom of the slope some 60 metres from where it was launched backwards down the hill.

The rescue team took the women to the Accident & Emergency Centre of the yet-to-open Chalong Hospital for treatment.

The women’s injuries were not listed as serious.