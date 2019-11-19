Chinese tourists rescued from Phuket surf die in hospital

PHUKET: Two Chinese tourists rescued from the water at Phuket beaches last week have died in hospital, police have confirmed.

By The Phuket News

Tuesday 19 November 2019, 05:53PM

Chinese tourist Dong Xuyan, 42, from Hebei, in northern China, passed away at Vachira Phuket Hospital in Phuket Town last Thursday (Nov 14). Photo: The Phuket News / file

Chinese tourist Dong Xuyan, 42, from Hebei, in northern China, passed away last Thursday (Nov 14), Capt Itthikorn Pacharadej of the Phuket Tourist Police confirmed to The Phuket News today (Nov 19).

Mr Dong was recovered from the water unresponsive at Nai Harn Beach last Tuesday (Nov 12).

Rescue workers performed CPR and he regained his own pulse while en route to the Accident & Emergency Centre at the yet-to-fully-open Chalong Hospital. He was later was then transferred to Vachira Phuket Hospital in Phuket Town.

Mr Dong was on assisted breathing, but conscious and alive, Rawai Mayor Aroon Solos confirmed at the time. (See story here.)

“Doctors informed us [Phuket Tourist Police] that Mr Dong had developed respiratory acidosis. Doctors had him treated by a haemodialysis machine and he remained in the ICU, but he passed away at 11:54am on Nov 14,” Capt Itthikorn said.

Mr Dong arrived in Phuket with his wife and child on Nov 2, and were scheduled to depart Phuket last Friday (Nov 15), Capt Itthikorn explained.

“His body is to be cremated at Wat Kosit Wiharn [in Phuket Town]. We have already contacted Chinese consular officials to make arrangements,” Capt Itthikorn said.

Meanwhile, Chinese tourist Ho Leong Lawrence, 50, from Hong Kong, who was pulled from the water unconscious at Merlin Beach, south of Patong, last Wednesday (Nov 13), has also died, confirmed Patong Police Chief Col Anotai Jindamanee.

Mr Ho passed away at Bangkok Hospital at 11:03pm on Nov 13, Col Anotai said, but declined to provide more details.

Mr Ho was pulled from the water at Merlin Beach by staff from a nearby hotel at about 2pm last Wednesday.

He was rushed to Patong Hospital, and later transferred to Bangkok Hospital Phuket, in Phuket Town, where he was breathing unassisted, but comatose. (See story here.)