Chinese tourists injured in Patong jet-ski collision

PHUKET: Two Chinese tourists were injured in a jet-ski collision at Patong Beach yesterday (Sept 11). Both men escaped serious injury, but compensation for damages to the jet-skis the men were riding has yet to be agreed.

patongChinesetourismmarineSafetyaccidents
By Eakkapop Thongtub

Thursday 12 September 2019, 07:30AM

Chinese tourist Yang Ming (left), 26, at Patong Police Station yesterday (Sept 11). Photo: Patong Police

Hu Meng, 28, was riding the jet-ski registered under the name “Star” which he rented at the southern end of Patong Beach, reported Maj Teerasak Boonsaeng of the Patong Police, who was notified of the incident at 3:50pm.

Yang Ming, 26, was riding the jet-ski named “Thanathip 2”, which he rented from near Loma Circle, at the far northern end of the beach.

Both men are from Hubei, a landlocked province in Central China, though Mr Hu’s passport was issued in Los Angeles.

Both men were taken to Patong Hospital, where Mr Hu received treatment for a broken left leg, while Mr Yang was diagnosed with a minor back injury, but discharged from hospital care.

But before being allowed to return to the hotel in Karon where he was staying, Mr Yang was called to Patong Police Station to discuss compensation for the damages to the two jet-skis and payment for the hospital treatment, Maj Teerasak confirmed in his report.

However, the agreement has yet to be reached, he added.

Negotiations and discussions are to continue, he noted.

 

Kurt | 12 September 2019 - 08:43:11 

Are jet skies since a few years not obligated to have  a insurance? Were the tourists having by law required boat certificate? If not, the jet ski owners have to be fined for illegal rent out, and for bringing other beach visitors in danger. Which government body is obligated to check law wise on all this? Phuket Marine Office?

