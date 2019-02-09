THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
Chinese tourists injured as Phuket van hits power pole

PHUKET: A passenger van carrying five Chinese tourists struck a roadside power pole in Muk Dok Khao, north of Thalang Town, this morning (Feb 9).

By Eakkapop Thongtub

Saturday 9 February 2019, 10:26AM

The force of the accident snapped the power pole in two. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

The force of the accident snapped the power pole in two. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

The force of the accident snapped the power pole in two. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

The force of the accident snapped the power pole in two. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

The force of the accident snapped the power pole in two. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

The force of the accident snapped the power pole in two. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

The force of the accident snapped the power pole in two. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

The force of the accident snapped the power pole in two. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

The force of the accident snapped the power pole in two. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

The force of the accident snapped the power pole in two. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

The accident happened at 5:30am while the tourists were being taken to Phuket International Airport. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

The accident happened at 5:30am while the tourists were being taken to Phuket International Airport. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

The accident happened at 5:30am while the tourists were being taken to Phuket International Airport. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

The accident happened at 5:30am while the tourists were being taken to Phuket International Airport. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

The accident happened at 5:30am while the tourists were being taken to Phuket International Airport. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

The accident happened at 5:30am while the tourists were being taken to Phuket International Airport. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

The van was carrying two males and three females when the accident happened on the “old airport road”, Route 4031, in Muk Dok Khao, in Moo 8, Tambon Thepkrasattri, north of Thalang Town, at about 5:30am.

The force of the impact broke the power pole into two.

Rescue workers reported three people – two males and one female – injured in the accident.

The driver, 24-year-old Banchoed Suksin, suffered an injury to his forehead and was urgently taken to Thalang Hospital, reported Lt Col Kittiphat Thinthan, Chief of Investigation at the Thalang Police.

Also taken to hospital were two of the Chinese tourists, one male and one female, he noted.

The extent of their injuries has yet to be confirmed, though it is believed the injuries are not serious.

“I have yet to visit them at the hospital,” Col Kittiphat said.

“The driver explained that he was taking the tourists from the accommodation to Phuket International Airport when the accident happened.

“He swerved to avoid a tree branch on the road and lost control of the vehicle,” Col Kittiphat said.

The Phuket Provincial Electricity Authority has been notified of the incident in order to restore power supply to the area, he added.

 

 

CaptainJack | 09 February 2019 - 12:38:10 

Not an 'accident'. As usual this avoidable collision is the result of negilgence. This is a narrow twisty road with very little lighting. These mini-buses and taxi's fly down there far too fast. The violence of this impact is clear evidence of the excessive speed on such a dark twisty road.

Chinese tourists injured as Phuket van hits power pole

Not an 'accident'. As usual this avoidable collision is the result of negilgence. This is a ...(Read More)

