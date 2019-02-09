THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
Login | Create Account Poll Currency Weather Facebook Youtube Search

Chinese tourists injured as Phuket tour speedboat slams oil tanker

PHUKET: A tour speedboat carrying 10 Chinese tourists, including a pregnant woman and two children, slammed into a steel tanker off Koh Rang, off Phuket’s east coast, while returning from Phi Phi Island earlier today (Feb 9).

tourismmarinetransportSafetyChineseaccidents
By Eakkapop Thongtub

Saturday 9 February 2019, 05:41PM

The tour speedboat suffered heavy damage in the collision with the tanker, which left in total seven people injured. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

The tour speedboat suffered heavy damage in the collision with the tanker, which left in total seven people injured. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

The tour speedboat suffered heavy damage in the collision with the tanker, which left in total seven people injured. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

The tour speedboat suffered heavy damage in the collision with the tanker, which left in total seven people injured. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

The tour speedboat suffered heavy damage in the collision with the tanker, which left in total seven people injured. Photo: PR Dept

The tour speedboat suffered heavy damage in the collision with the tanker, which left in total seven people injured. Photo: PR Dept

The tour speedboat suffered heavy damage in the collision with the tanker, which left in total seven people injured. Photo: PR Dept

The tour speedboat suffered heavy damage in the collision with the tanker, which left in total seven people injured. Photo: PR Dept

Rescue workers were waiting on shore to receive the injured and rush them to hospital. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Rescue workers were waiting on shore to receive the injured and rush them to hospital. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Rescue workers were waiting on shore to receive the injured and rush them to hospital. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Rescue workers were waiting on shore to receive the injured and rush them to hospital. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Rescue workers were waiting on shore to receive the injured and rush them to hospital. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Rescue workers were waiting on shore to receive the injured and rush them to hospital. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Rescue workers were waiting on shore to receive the injured and rush them to hospital. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Rescue workers were waiting on shore to receive the injured and rush them to hospital. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

The collision left five of the tourists injured, as well as the speedboat captain and his crewman.

The heavily damaged speedboat, the “Sainam”, returned to Yamu Pier in Pa Khlok, where rescue workers were waiting for them.

Acting Chief of the Phuket Marine Office Wiwat Chitchertwong explained that twin-engine Sainam departed Yamu Pier at 9am after being chartered by one of the Chinese tourists for a day trip to Phi Phi Island.

On the way back to Phuket, the Sai Nam struck an oil tanker called the Chok Kriangkrai near Koh Rang, heavily damaging the tour speedboat.

The tanker suffered minor damage under its left bow.

Futsal League 2019

The accident occurred about 2:30pm, Mr Wiwat said.

The tourists were brought ashore and the injured were provided first aid before all of them, along with the Thai captain and crewman, were taken to Thalang Hospital and Mission Phuket Hospital.

Officials have confirmed that there have been no deaths from the collision, but have yet to confirm the extent of the injuries of those rushed to hospital.

The Phuket News has confirmed that among them is a 6-year-old, a 13-year-old and 16-year-old.

Mr Wiwat assured that an investigation is now underway into how the collision occurred.

 

 

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

Comments Here:
Comments Left:
# Characters
Username:
Password:
E-mail:
Security:

Pascale | 09 February 2019 - 17:51:46 

Speed?

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Phuket Marine Chief oblique on Phoenix dereliction of duty charges, assures ‘no illegal tour boats’
Phuket speedboat captain, crewman and guide all charged for Chinese tourist slashed by Phi Phi tour boat propeller
Chinese woman on Phi Phi tour slashed by speedboat propeller
Phuket sees 50% drop in Chinese tour groups arrivals
Governor lowers boom on Phuket tour boat safety
Phuket marine safety goes on show, efforts to recover last Phoenix disaster body continue
Bodies seen in sunken ’Phoenix’ dive boat off Phuket
Hopes in major Phoenix salvage move fall short
Phuket officials ordered to enforce international marine safety standards in tourism industry
Unsafe boats grounded in Phuket boat safety crackdown
Phuket boat disaster takes toll as Chinese tourist arrivals flatline
TAT puts on maritime safety show for Thai, Chinese media
Phuket tour boat disaster: Three dead, three missing - and some more confusing reports
Phuket Governor faces Chinese envoys over tourist safety, lifeguards
Chinese envoys call for Phuket to have trained, experienced lifeguards

 

Phuket community
Chinese tourists injured as Phuket tour speedboat slams oil tanker

Speed?...(Read More)

Chinese tourists injured as Phuket van hits power pole

Call it what you want! Even an accident by negligence is still an accident....(Read More)

Request for Bahraini footballer’s extradition reaches court

"No criticism... just facts, read the act and UN conventions. to check if he is an Australian,&...(Read More)

Request for Bahraini footballer’s extradition reaches court

Secondly, had you read the Act and Convention you would have known that he would have travelled on a...(Read More)

Chinese tourists injured as Phuket van hits power pole

Not an 'accident'. As usual this avoidable collision is the result of negilgence. This is a ...(Read More)

Request for Bahraini footballer’s extradition reaches court

No criticism... just facts, read the act and UN conventions. to check if he is an Australian....(Read More)

Princess to run for Prime Minister in election shocker

Love to know what ol' cha cha is thinking. I wonder what national emergency will now emerge in o...(Read More)

Chinese tourists hurt as tour boat capsizes

"All the fault of that stupid underwater rock..." Yep,exactly the kind of "decent com...(Read More)

Phuket Water Crisis: Governor to call in Royal Rainmakers, water rations lifted

"More than 8 month overflowed by water" Nonsense ! " Call in foreign water management...(Read More)

Request for Bahraini footballer’s extradition reaches court

Pfff, writing the same comment twice? Or is there more than one K ?Pfff...(Read More)

 

Laguna Property
MontAzure
Laguna Phuket Marathon 2019
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
JW Marriott Phuket
Thai Residential
Express Carpet and Decor
Harvey Law Corporation
777 Beach Condo
Soul Heaven Saturdays with Lenny Fontana
HeadStart International School Phuket
China International Boat Show 2019
Blue Horizon WCGC 2019
Dan About Thailand
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique

 