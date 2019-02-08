THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
Login | Create Account Poll Currency Weather Facebook Youtube Search

Chinese tourists hurt as tour boat capsizes

RAYONG :Two Chinese tourists were injured after their speedboat hit an underwater rock and sunk off Koh Samet in Rayong on Thursday (Feb 7).


By Bangkok Post

Friday 8 February 2019, 09:16AM

Rescue units reported the sinking of the Black Marlin 8888 at 1.30pm as it was transporting 23 Chinese visitors from the island to the mainland. Other boats in the area rescued the passengers and took them to the shore, they added.

Boat driver Natthawut Puengkusol said the vessel sank after it hit an underwater rock near the island, Thairath Online reported.

The injured tourists were identified as Lian Kaikai and his female tour colleague, Xhang Cuehua. They were sent to Rayong Hospital and the man was later discharged, it added.

Futsal League 2019

Pol Col Narongdet Thappajaya, chief of the Phe police station, said police are collecting evidence before deciding whether the driver would be charged.

Mr Natthawut had a licence to drive boats and all passengers on board wore life-saving vests, he said.

Read original story here.

 

 

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

Comments Here:
Comments Left:
# Characters
Username:
Password:
E-mail:
Security:

Be the first to comment.

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Over 10,000 cars busted for fumes
Australia: We did not issue red notice for al-Araibi
Huge king cobra caught in Krabi
Araibi in jail until August
DNA sent to UK police in search for Thai woman
Shackled footballer erupts Twitter
Mother ’hired hitmen to kill son’
Rare sea turtle returns to Phang Nga
Request for Bahraini footballer’s extradition reaches court
Bangkok Haze: PM makes plea to cut diesel use, firms let workers take shelter
Airports ready for Chinese New Year surge
437 schools shut till Friday
Thai court dismisses case against suspected wildlife trafficking kingpin
Activists back cops in child helmet row
Govt names May 6 as holiday

 

Phuket community
Phuket Water Crisis: Governor to call in Royal Rainmakers, water rations lifted

Dredging the reservoirs when they are at their lowest point, to help in the future, just makes too m...(Read More)

Request for Bahraini footballer’s extradition reaches court

read the Thai and Australian Embassy website. Australians do not need a visitor visa for 30 day (arr...(Read More)

Polish, Canadian tourists die within hours while swimming in Krabi

It's ok then, you don't know the meaning of "open water", nor is stated in the art...(Read More)

Phuket major water rations rolled out as reservoirs run low

Apirath is right! After Hongkong, Singapore started to have 2 systems to houses and apts. One for &#...(Read More)

Request for Bahraini footballer’s extradition reaches court

The footballer has a Australian resident status. Got a visa from Thai Consulate in Melbourne to visi...(Read More)

Phuket major water rations rolled out as reservoirs run low

Keep on allowing more and more condos, apartments, hotels, and shopping malls to be built. Allow ano...(Read More)

Thai court dismisses case against suspected wildlife trafficking kingpin

A newspaper needs advertising. The more people read a newspaper ( and comments), the more the adds ...(Read More)

New lifeforms discovered on Phuket

I'm sure the waters around Phuket hold all kinds of living things. The south end of Patong beach...(Read More)

Phuket major water rations rolled out as reservoirs run low

Methods to lessen the problem have been available for years. It is always decided not to correct th...(Read More)

Phuket major water rations rolled out as reservoirs run low

In 1955 Hong Kong started using sea water to flush toilets. We should do that too. Why flush down th...(Read More)

 

Laguna Property
MontAzure
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
777 Beach Condo
HeadStart International School Phuket
Laguna Phuket Marathon 2019
Express Carpet and Decor
Dan About Thailand
JW Marriott Phuket
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
Blue Horizon WCGC 2019
Soul Heaven Saturdays with Lenny Fontana
Thai Residential
Harvey Law Corporation
China International Boat Show 2019
Earth Wind and Fire Experience feat Al McKay at Cafe del Mar Phuke

 