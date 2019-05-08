Kata Rocks
THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
Login | Create Account Poll Currency Weather Facebook Youtube Search

Chinese tourists escape serious injury in van, pickup collision

PHUKET: Two Chinese tourists escaped serious injury when the passenger van they were travelling in collided with a pickup truck on the Baan Don Rd in Srisoonthorn, Thalang, this afternoon (May 8).

tourismtransportChineseaccidentspolice
By Eakkapop Thongtub

Wednesday 8 May 2019, 07:36PM

The two Chinese tourists escaped serious injury in the collision in Srisoonthorn late this afternoon (May 8) Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

The two Chinese tourists escaped serious injury in the collision in Srisoonthorn late this afternoon (May 8) Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

The two Chinese tourists escaped serious injury in the collision in Srisoonthorn late this afternoon (May 8) Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

The two Chinese tourists escaped serious injury in the collision in Srisoonthorn late this afternoon (May 8) Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

The two Chinese tourists escaped serious injury in the collision in Srisoonthorn late this afternoon (May 8) Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

The two Chinese tourists escaped serious injury in the collision in Srisoonthorn late this afternoon (May 8) Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

The two Chinese tourists escaped serious injury in the collision in Srisoonthorn late this afternoon (May 8) Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

The two Chinese tourists escaped serious injury in the collision in Srisoonthorn late this afternoon (May 8) Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

The two Chinese tourists escaped serious injury in the collision in Srisoonthorn late this afternoon (May 8) Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

The two Chinese tourists escaped serious injury in the collision in Srisoonthorn late this afternoon (May 8) Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

The two Chinese tourists escaped serious injury in the collision in Srisoonthorn late this afternoon (May 8) Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

The two Chinese tourists escaped serious injury in the collision in Srisoonthorn late this afternoon (May 8) Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

The two Chinese tourists escaped serious injury in the collision in Srisoonthorn late this afternoon (May 8) Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

The two Chinese tourists escaped serious injury in the collision in Srisoonthorn late this afternoon (May 8) Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Capt Eakkasak Kwanwan of Thalang Police was notified of the accident at about 4:30pm.

Chinese tourist, Chen Yating, 22, suffered a minor injury to her chin, Capt Eakkasak confirmed.

Police, however, declined to name Ms Chen’s male companion, who was also travelling in the van, or report his injuries, but noted that he was “safe”.

QSI International School Phuket

Police named the driver of the van as Samruy Yueiem, 31.

The driver of the pickup truck was Jarae Thongsuan, 49, said police, and his passenger was named as Mongkol Thongsuan.

Contacted by The Phuket News, Capt Eakkasak declined to give any details of the accident, saying that the incident was still under investigation.

 

 

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

Comments Here:
Comments Left:
# Characters
Username:
Password:
E-mail:
Security:

Be the first to comment.

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Officials will be charged for not performing duty over Phoenix disaster, national police deputy commander confirms
Phuket Marine Chief oblique on Phoenix dereliction of duty charges, assures ‘no illegal tour boats’
Phuket speedboat captain, crewman and guide all charged for Chinese tourist slashed by Phi Phi tour boat propeller
Chinese Deputy Consul-General assured of tourists’ safety in Phuket
Phuket laundry truck wipeout still under investigation
Phuket tourists escape as taxi bursts into flames
Police refute taxi driver’s claim that broken shock caused Phuket crash
Driver, Chinese tourist dead, three tourists seriously injured in Phang Nga minivan crash
Slippery road blamed for Phuket tour bus colliding with power pole
10 Chinese tourists injured in Phuket minivan crash
Phuket-bound tourists injured as van crashes off-road
Tourists injured as Phuket pier shuttle bus crashes
Speed, inexperience killed Chinese tourist, say police
Patong Hill six-vehicle accident leaves two in serious condition
Take the high road in making Patong Hill safer, says Phuket Poll

 

Phuket community
Six arrested with drugs and firearms in Phuket

Well done. Too bad the RTP's traffic enforcement arm can't be as active and effective as th...(Read More)

Italian men, both 70, still behind bars pending trial for fishing in national park

Tour guide was not working as tour guide ( 'believed' by RTP). Will not be charged for that....(Read More)

Govt to adopt ‘tough’ points-based driving penalties

There are plenty of laws already in place in Thailand, The problem is with enforcement. RTP are path...(Read More)

Dogs with jobs: The difference between emotional support, therapy and service dogs

ALL pets (especially dogs) are emotional support animals. That's the whole point of having a pet...(Read More)

Govt to adopt ‘tough’ points-based driving penalties

Well it would be nice. In reality though it needs to be implemented and enforced. Japan has a huge n...(Read More)

Phuket holds mass cleanup in honour HM The King

This will soon be forgotten as they've all got their new t-shirts, hats & scarves. Just do i...(Read More)

Govt to adopt ‘tough’ points-based driving penalties

Hire a 10,000 japanese police men, as long no RTP audits or reforms are done. Just law making chang...(Read More)

Phuket water storage to be upgraded as emergency supplies continue

Well dek, I red the full article. (Thank you for your personal attention) It are orders and plans we...(Read More)

Rent dispute Brit to be deported

From 14 Jan until 02 May this person locked himself inside. This was a mental disordered man. For he...(Read More)

Truck takes down 7 power poles causing blackout in Chalong

Maybe sinking the poles in a bit more than 5 or so feet would stop them being pulled out of the grou...(Read More)

 

Laguna Property
MontAzure
China International Boat Show 2019
Express Carpet and Decor
Thai Residential
La Boucherie
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
Ride 4 Kids 2019
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
Laguna Phuket Marathon 2019
Jungceylon Plastic Surgery Clinic
Dan About Thailand
JW Marriott Phuket
HeadStart International School Phuket

 