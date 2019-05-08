PHUKET: Two Chinese tourists escaped serious injury when the passenger van they were travelling in collided with a pickup truck on the Baan Don Rd in Srisoonthorn, Thalang, this afternoon (May 8).

tourismtransportChineseaccidentspolice

By Eakkapop Thongtub

Wednesday 8 May 2019, 07:36PM

The two Chinese tourists escaped serious injury in the collision in Srisoonthorn late this afternoon (May 8) Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

The two Chinese tourists escaped serious injury in the collision in Srisoonthorn late this afternoon (May 8) Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

The two Chinese tourists escaped serious injury in the collision in Srisoonthorn late this afternoon (May 8) Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

The two Chinese tourists escaped serious injury in the collision in Srisoonthorn late this afternoon (May 8) Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

The two Chinese tourists escaped serious injury in the collision in Srisoonthorn late this afternoon (May 8) Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

The two Chinese tourists escaped serious injury in the collision in Srisoonthorn late this afternoon (May 8) Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

The two Chinese tourists escaped serious injury in the collision in Srisoonthorn late this afternoon (May 8) Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Capt Eakkasak Kwanwan of Thalang Police was notified of the accident at about 4:30pm.

Chinese tourist, Chen Yating, 22, suffered a minor injury to her chin, Capt Eakkasak confirmed.

Police, however, declined to name Ms Chen’s male companion, who was also travelling in the van, or report his injuries, but noted that he was “safe”.

Police named the driver of the van as Samruy Yueiem, 31.

The driver of the pickup truck was Jarae Thongsuan, 49, said police, and his passenger was named as Mongkol Thongsuan.

Contacted by The Phuket News, Capt Eakkasak declined to give any details of the accident, saying that the incident was still under investigation.