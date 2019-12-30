THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
Chinese tourists escape serious injury as airport van hits sign pylon

Chinese tourists escape serious injury as airport van hits sign pylon

PHUKET: Three Chinese tourists suffered only minor injuries when the airport passenger van they were travelling in levelled a streetlamp then slammed into the supporting pylon for a large sign on the bypass road this morning (Dec 30) after the driver fell asleep at the wheel.

By Eakkapop Thongtub
By Eakkapop Thongtub

Monday 30 December 2019, 01:15PM

The 23-year-old airport van driver was rushed to Vachira Phuket Hospital, while three of the five Chinese tourists in the van suffered only minor injuries, police reported. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Police were called to the accident scene just after 7:45am, explained Lt Viroj Pornprapaprit of the Phuket City Police. After being informed of the accident Phuket Town Police Chief Col Theerawat Liamsuwan was also soon at the scene.

Officers arrived along with Kusoldharm Foundation rescue workers and a medical team from Bangkok Hospital Siriroj to find the van, registered as part of the Phuket Namfa Transport Co Ltd fleet, with heavy damage to its front.

The driver, 23-year-old Chatchai Thongchai, from Surat Thani, was pinned inside the cab. Still conscious, he was removed from the wreck by rescue workers and taken to Vachira Phuket Hospital in Phuket Town.

Mr Chatchai had picked up five Chinese tourists at Phuket International Airport and was taking them to a hotel in Patong when the accident happened, Col Theerawat explained.

“Along the way, he fell asleep at the wheel,” he said.

The van wiped out a streetlamp by the side of the road before slamming into a large sign for the White House restaurant, located on the bypass road.

“Of the five Chinese tourists in the van, three suffered only minor injuries,” Col Theerawat confirmed.

The three injured tourists – named by police as Ms Yue Hu, Ms Gao Linjun and Mr Hu Xiao – were taken to Bangkok Hospital Siriroj for treatement, he said.

Police have yet to determine whether Mr Chatchai will face charges for the accident, Col Theerawat confirmed.

However, police did note in their report that the passenger van was legally registered as commercial passenger vehicle and bearing the required yellow licence plates.

Mr Chatchai also held a current, valid commercial driver’s licence, the report noted.

Phuket community
Still no Phuket deaths during “Seven Days of Danger”

@G. Out of pityness. Because it would take away the only fun in life for old grumpy's. ...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: Drugs on the streets

"...this article is about drugs.Not about marijuana" Wow,I thought our drug enforcement sp...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: Drugs on the streets

Thank you for pointing out governments that criminalize drug use do little to address the reasons. M...(Read More)

Estonian woman injured in Phuket on Day 3 of ‘Seven Days’ road-safety campaign

@F. I didn't know that ambulances come out only for traffic accidents....(Read More)

Estonian woman injured in Phuket on Day 3 of ‘Seven Days’ road-safety campaign

Oh dear, what a horrid experience for this poor woman. I can imagine the van crossing the yellow li...(Read More)

Estonian woman injured in Phuket on Day 3 of ‘Seven Days’ road-safety campaign

I hear near Chalong circle also throughout 24 hours ambulances running. And the low number of '...(Read More)

Estonian woman injured in Phuket on Day 3 of ‘Seven Days’ road-safety campaign

I call BS- the Kamala ambulance alone was out at least 5 times yesterday. Does anyone believe this b...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: Drugs on the streets

@ k.ematt, Not so fast, sir! It are still talks as you can read, medical marijuana is still not leg...(Read More)

Anutin, Somsak push for removal of kratom, cannabis from drugs list

"Growing marijuana for medical use would promote thai traditional medical wisdom". Really?...(Read More)

Still no Phuket deaths during “Seven Days of Danger”

Correction : not "to post "but "who post "....(Read More)

 

