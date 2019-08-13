Chinese tourist rescued from surf by Patong lifeguards

PHUKET: Lifeguards at Patong Beach have repeated their warning for swimmers to obey the red “No Swimming” flags posted along the beach marking where it is dangerous to enter the surf after a Chinese tourists was rescued yesterday (Aug 12).

By Eakkapop Thongtub

Tuesday 13 August 2019, 10:09AM

The Chinese tourist ignored warnings from lifeguards and entered the surf where red ‘No Swimming’ flags were posted. Photo: Patong Surf Life Saving

Lifeguards reported that a Chinese tourist entered the water at a section Patong Beach where red flags had been posted at about 10:20am – after he had already been warned by lifeguards that it was dangerous to swim in that area.

The tourist, who lifeguards did not name, was soon in serious difficulty as he was being dragged away from shore by a rip.

Lifeguards quickly responded and brought the tourist safely back to shore, now exhausted from his struggle against the rip.

“He was tired and hard difficulty breathing. Lifeguards administered first-aid before he was taken to Patong Hospital. Now he's safe under the care of doctors,” lifeguards noted in their report.