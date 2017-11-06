The Phuket News Premier League predictions The Phuket News Kata Rocks The Phuket News Outrigger Koh Samui Beach Resort
Chinese tourist injured after boat swamped by waves near James Bond Island

PHUKET: A 19-year-old Chinese tourist suffered minor injuries after the tour boat she was in overturned by large waves during a tour near James Bond Island yesterday (Nov 5).

Tanyaluk Sakoot

Monday 6 November 2017, 10:04AM

Ao Phang Nga Marine National Park Chief Sarayuth Tansathien told The Phuket News this morning that the injured tourist, Chang Cian, 19, was taken to Phang Nga Hospital for treatment.

Ms Chang had suffered bruises to her chest and arms, but was otherwise in good health.

Ms Chang and 15 other tourists from China were travelling in a Kao Kao Tour boat when the vessel became overwhelmed by large waves after its engine died, Chief Sarayuth confirmed.

The boat was adrift between Koh Talu and Khao Ping Kan, home to the iconic James Bond Island, Chief Sarayuth said.

“The boat did not sink,” Chief Sarayuth said. “But large waves flipped it over, tossing the passengers and crew into the water.

“Park officers were dispatched by boat to rescue the crew and passengers,” he added.

Ms Chang was brought ashore at the Ao Phang Nga Marine National Park pier and transported to hospital by the Por Thampraprath Rescue Team.

The tour boat was also safety recovered, Chief Sarayuth confirmed.

Chief Sarayuth noted, “A weather warning had been issued urging all boat operators to beware large waves over the weekend, and every tour company must be aware of and take heed of such weather warnings.

“Luckily no one was seriously hurt in this incident, and I have warned that company to be more careful when they take tourists out on any future tours,” he added.

 

 

 
