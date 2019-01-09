THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
Login | Create Account Poll Currency Weather Facebook Youtube Search

Chinese tourist drowns on snorkelling tour at Racha

PHUKET: A Chinese tourist has drowned while snorkelling during a day-trip to Racha Island, south of Phuket, yesterday (Jan 8).

tourismmarineChinesedeathpolice
By Eakkapop Thongtub

Wednesday 9 January 2019, 11:32AM

Police bring the body of Chinese tourist Zhu Kai, 31, from Tianjin, back on shore at Chalong Pier late yesterday afternoon (Jan 8). Photo: Phuket Tourist Police

Police bring the body of Chinese tourist Zhu Kai, 31, from Tianjin, back on shore at Chalong Pier late yesterday afternoon (Jan 8). Photo: Phuket Tourist Police

Lt Sakrin Saengcharoen of the Chalong Police was notified of the incident at 3:30pm.

The body of the tourist, Zhu Kai, 31, from Tianjin, was brought back to Chalong Pier, and transported to Vachira Phuket Hospital in Phuket Town.

Mr Zhu had booked a day trip to Koh Racha through tour company Similan Pro Dive on board the boat Chot Somporn 18, Tourist Police noted in their report.

Mr Zhu was travelling alone and was staying at a hotel in Patong, police added.

The tour guide leading the group, Wanchai Sae Lo, told police that the boat had moored in Patok Bay and the tourists had lunch before being set off on a free time period of the tour.

“Before we let them go I explained everything to them about safety and they all said they understood the instructions,” Mr Sae Lo said.

BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET

Mr Wanchai explained that while other tourists stayed on the beach, Mr Zhu walked further along the beach and went snorkelling alone, Capt Ekkkachai Siri of the Phuket Tourist Police told The Phuket News this morning (Jan 9).

“Then when they called the tourists back to the boat, they could see where Mr Ahu was, but he was not responding to any their shouts,” Capt Ekkachai said.

“The boat drew rushed over to help him and brought him on board the boat, but he was already unconscious. They tried to revive him, but could not,” he added.

Capt Ekkachai noted that police were now working with Chinese consular officials in reporting the death and arranging for his body to be repatriated back home.

Additional reporting by Tanyaluk Sakoot

 

 

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

Comments Here:
Comments Left:
# Characters
Username:
Password:
E-mail:
Security:

Be the first to comment.

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Phuket Marine Chief oblique on Phoenix dereliction of duty charges, assures ‘no illegal tour boats’
100 investigators to join ‘Phoenix’ probe, says Tourism Minister
Chinese tourist dies during island day trip off Phuket
Chinese tourist dies, swept from Phuket rocks while posing for photos
No charges, no changes after death of 11-year-old girl snorkelling off Phuket
Chinese girl, 11, dies after snorkelling off Phuket
Phuket Chinese tourist dies during island day trip
Chinese appeal for tourists’ safety in Phuket met with promises
Phuket hospital releases names of tourists injured in deadly speedboat collision
Phuket police yet to conclude probe into death of Chinese tourist
Doomed ‘Phoenix’ substandard: international experts
Into the light: Inspection of ‘Phoenix’ wreck unveils details, inconsistencies
Investigators given seven days to inspect ‘Phoenix’ wreck
Phoenix under armed guard as concrete blocks ballast exposed
Phoenix salvage team gives up

 

Phuket community
Phuket dodges major economic impact from Pabuk

The situation was handled very well? Hahaha, There was nothing to handle on Phuket. Just a bit of ...(Read More)

Marine Dept launches Facebook complaints portal, as dangerous Phuket speedboat complaint left floundering

Here we have it: Something happens out there visible from mr Wiwat's office. Now he waits that s...(Read More)

Marine Dept launches Facebook complaints portal, as dangerous Phuket speedboat complaint left floundering

Free Marine Dept hotline 1199, for thai language only! Why on earth has a Marine Department not e...(Read More)

National New Year death toll rises despite lower accident numbers

If you can't "fix" it, and no-one actually asks you to, then why [complain] about some...(Read More)

National New Year death toll rises despite lower accident numbers

I don't have "idols" but I do see some sense in comments made a some, fact is the Thai...(Read More)

Haze returns to Bangkok as long holiday ends

Have trees, trees, parks, parks, trees along all the roads to absorb the filth. Create a nice Bangko...(Read More)

National New Year death toll rises despite lower accident numbers

How I would fix it ?? I can't fix it anyway.So why should i waste my time with stupid suggestion...(Read More)

Marine Dept launches Facebook complaints portal, as dangerous Phuket speedboat complaint left floundering

"Acting director of Phuket Marine Office" is waiting for "Marine Department" to ...(Read More)

Marine Dept launches Facebook complaints portal, as dangerous Phuket speedboat complaint left floundering

I hope it works, really. But taxi complains, (call 1584) doesn't work. They only speak thai (on ...(Read More)

National New Year death toll rises despite lower accident numbers

...,complaining about other commenter for not giving a solution,but defending only your idol without...(Read More)

 

Laguna Property
Express Carpet and Decor
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
JW Marriott Phuket
Harvey Law Corporation
777 Beach Condo
Thailand Yacht Show
Dan About Thailand
ZUMA Restaurant
Thai Residential
China International Boat Show 2019
HeadStart International School Phuket

 