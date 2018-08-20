THE PAVILIONS PHUKET EPL Prediction Competition 2018-2019 Kata Rocks
Chinese tourist drowns at Racha

PHUKET: A 32-year-old Chinese tourist drowned at Koh Racha Yai yesterday afternoon (Aug 19) in less than 48 hours after arriving in Phuket on holiday with his family.

By Eakkapop Thongtub

Monday 20 August 2018, 10:08AM

Rescue workers bring Mr Zhang’s body to shore at Koh Racha Yai yesterday afternoon (Aug 19). Screengrab: Tourist Police

Capt Somkiet Sarasin of the Chalong Police was informed at 1:40pm that Zhang Guojun, from Beijing, had been pulled from the sea at the main beach on Koh Racha Yai.

Attempts to revive Mr Zhang on the beach failed, yet rescue workers continued their efforts while rushing him back to Chalong Pier by speedboat, but he was pronounced dead on arrival.

Mr Zhang arrived in Phuket on holiday with his family on Friday (Aug 17) and checked in at the Ban Raya hotel on Koh Racha on Saturday, police confirmed.

The family had scheduled to check out from the hotel yesterday and was to board their return flight home this Thursday (Aug 23).

While waiting to board their boat to return to Phuket, all four members of the Zhang family entered the water to swim despite red ‘no swimming’ flags posted on the beach, police noted in their report.

All four were soon in dire need of assistance in the strong surf.

Three members of the family were rescued safely, but Mr Zhang was already unconscious and unresponsive when pulled from the water, police said.

Chinese consular officials have been notified of Mr Zhang’s death, Capt Somkiet confirmed in his report.

 

 

Kurt | 21 August 2018 - 14:04:38 

As Phuket in any sector is living by the grace of tourists , tourist customer service should be high in the mind and practised by Phuket government officials.
Bypassing the fact that many chinese tourists never seen sea before should  be realised by the in a insular bulb living thai officials who are not able to 'global-up' due to limited education when it comes to outside thailand matter...

Wiesel | 21 August 2018 - 13:44:55 

Do some People let their Brains at home when they come here for holiday??

DeKaaskopp | 21 August 2018 - 11:19:41 

There is nothing to prevent ones own stupidity. Put a sign"Swim at your own risk"End of the story!

Christy Sweet | 21 August 2018 - 11:13:26 

Great example of nannyism having an opposite effect of the intention. I would not have lifeguards  this time of year as the ocean is too dangerous to swim in. Put up a few signs  stating exactly that and  fewer people will take the risk.  They see lifeguards and mistakenly assume they'll be saved.  Might want to point out how to spot rip currents, too. (no breakers.)

Christy Sweet | 21 August 2018 - 10:15:39 

Chinese authorities know an efficient   population control method when they see one. It's self loading, too.

ppkiwis | 20 August 2018 - 19:45:11 

Most tourists throughout the world have the intelligence to know that red flags on a beach mean NO SWIMMING.

Foot | 20 August 2018 - 18:03:11 

Ultimately, tourists are responsible for their own safety. Do they ignore warnings? Do they know how to swim? Do they swim alone? Yes, Phuket refuses to follow accepted procedures for a tourist center. Yes, Phuket should provide qualified lifeguards. But, the tourist is responsible if they swim in dangerous conditions that they have been warned about. Stupid is as  stupid does.

BenPendejo | 20 August 2018 - 10:55:57 

Thailand clearly will never learn, just rely on putting up red flags all over, then blaming tourists for drowning. Swimming in dangerous areas is addressed the same way as renting motorbikes without a license or experience-zero enforcement of law, then blaming tourists when things go wrong. Lifeguards should have prevented them from entering the sea, not watch them and wait til it is too late.

