THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
Login | Create Account Poll Currency Weather Facebook Youtube Search

Chinese tourist drowns at Patong Beach after entering water drunk, despite warnings

PHUKET: A 30-year-old Chinese tourist drowned at Patong Beach early Saturday morning (Mar 2) after ignoring warnings to not enter the water while drunk.

tourismChinesemarineaccidentsalcoholdeathpolicepatong
By Waranya Prompinpiras

Monday 4 March 2019, 01:28PM

Rescue workers arrived and rushed Mr Lu to Patong Hospital, but he was pronounced dead on arrival. Photo: Patong Baywatch

Rescue workers arrived and rushed Mr Lu to Patong Hospital, but he was pronounced dead on arrival. Photo: Patong Baywatch

Supat Tiangnoi, head of Patong Baywatch*, told The Phuket News this morning (Mar 4) that the incident happened while he and other Baywatch members were patrolling Patong Beach by ATV at about 4am.

Mr Supat said he saw a group of about nine Chinese tourists drinking alcohol together on the beach in front of Loma Park.

“The tourists were drunk, and I warned them that they should not play in the sea. I advised them that if they wanted to go into the water that they must not go any deeper than knee-level,” Mr Supat explained.

Mr Supat added that after warning the group, he moved on to patrol other areas of the beach.

At about 4:20am, some of the tourists came running up to him, calling for assistance, he said.

“They said that four Chinese male friends had gone into the sea, and that some of them had came back, but one man had disappeared,” Mr Supat said.

The missing man was later identified as Lu Meng Yang.

BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET

“We rushed into the water and found Mr Lu after about 15 minutes. He was face down in water about 200 meters from the beach,” Mr Supat said.

Mr Lu was brought ashore and emergency first aid was provided until rescue workers arrived and rushed him to Patong Hospital, but he was pronounced dead on arrival, Mr Supat explained.

Lt Chanat Hongsitthichaikul of the Patong Police told The Phuket News this morning that the cause of death had been confirmed as drowning.

"Chinese consular officials have been notified of the incident,” he said.

“Mr Lu’s body remains at Patong Hospital awaiting his relatives to arrive from China,” he added.

* The Patong Baywatch team is a group of seven people, including former lifeguards, who patrol Patong Beach for safety. The team was created and remains funded by the Patong Development Foundation, which was founded by local businessman Preechavude ‘Prab’ Keesin, a son of long-time former Patong Mayor Pian Keesin.

 

 

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

Comments Here:
Comments Left:
# Characters
Username:
Password:
E-mail:
Security:

Be the first to comment.

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Officials will be charged for not performing duty over Phoenix disaster, national police deputy commander confirms
Phuket Marine Chief oblique on Phoenix dereliction of duty charges, assures ‘no illegal tour boats’
100 investigators to join ‘Phoenix’ probe, says Tourism Minister
Chinese tourist dies during island day trip off Phuket
Chinese tourist dies, swept from Phuket rocks while posing for photos
Chinese appeal for tourists’ safety in Phuket met with promises
Phuket hospital releases names of tourists injured in deadly speedboat collision
Phuket beach drowning deaths double in wake of lifeguard contract failure
Phuket’s haphazard lifeguard coverage flamed, comprehensive plan blanked
Chinese embassy delegation inspects lifeguards at Patong Beach
With no Phuket lifeguards on patrol, Chinese tourist drowns at Patong
World lifeguard chief appeals to PM Prayut over Phuket drownings
Slashed budget puts Phuket lifeguard patrols in danger
Investigators given seven days to inspect ‘Phoenix’ wreck
Phuket Governor meets Chinese Vice Consul-General, ‘Phoenix’ salvage discussed

 

Phuket community
Phuket Opinion: Up the creek

Phuket should be shut down like Boracay until infrastructure is built. That would never happen here...(Read More)

Erawadee to face charges over Russian illegal worker blitz

"People who comment on here alf, don't even understand the article, let alone read and unde...(Read More)

Mayor opens the 21st Phuket Food Festival at Saphan Hin

Yes, again, this festival is just a plastic, styrofoam festival. It is breath taking that Provincial...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: Up the creek

.... Point is that Officials not care about tourists safety, health, and what ever more. They let t...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: Up the creek

Hopefully Phuket will not need to be shut down like Boracai in order to build up the infrastructure ...(Read More)

Erawadee to face charges over Russian illegal worker blitz

People who comment on here alf, don't even understand the article, let alone read and understand...(Read More)

Mayor opens the 21st Phuket Food Festival at Saphan Hin

Everything is offered in a foam box, on a foam plate, in a plastic bag, etc... pass. I'd go if ...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: Up the creek

A Opinion that hit the nail on the head! Great. The explanation of how officials not handle long ti...(Read More)

Officials will be charged for not performing duty over Phoenix disaster, national police deputy commander confirms

Wonder which 2 Officials will become scapegoats. perhaps 2 who are just retired and get a reprimand....(Read More)

Phuket airport taxi driver in deadly wipeout still free to roam

Well, probably the reason that it takes such a long time that the taxi driver is still free as a bir...(Read More)

 

Laguna Property
MontAzure
Thai Residential
Dan About Thailand
Express Carpet and Decor
Sunday Brunch Club
China International Boat Show 2019
QSI Food Competition 2019
Laguna Phuket Marathon 2019
Blue Horizon WCGC 2019
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
HeadStart International School Phuket
777 Beach Condo
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
JW Marriott Phuket

 