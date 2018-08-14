THE PAVILIONS PHUKET EPL Prediction Competition 2018-2019 Kata Rocks
Chinese tourist drowns at Nai Harn

PHUKET: A Chinese tourist has drowned at Nai Harn Beach after a week of warnings that the surf has been dangerous to enter. Rescue workers found the body of the woman, Yang Qianyao, 31, from Yunnan, washed up on the beach at about 10:30pm last night (Aug 13).

By Eakkapop Thongtub

Tuesday 14 August 2018, 10:44AM

Rawai Mayor Aroon Solos (centre) at Nai Harn Beach last night (Aug 13). Photo: Rawai Municipality

The alarm was raised at about 7pm after lifeguards had closed the beach at sunset.

Two lifeguards who had remained behind were informed that two people, a man and a woman, both Chinese tourists, were missing after entering the water, prompting a search for the couple.

The man, Jing Tao, 33, was found and brought ashore. He was taken to the Accident & Emergency Centre at the still-under-construction Chalong Hospital and later transferred to Vachira Phuket Hospital in Phuket Town.

Mr Jing is now reported to be in a safe condition.

However, the search for Ms Yang continued, with Rawai Mayor Aroon Solos ordering more officials from Rawai Municipality to join the search.

Her body was found washed ashore at the north end of Nai Harn Beach at 10:30pm.

Ms Yang’s body was taken to Vachira Hospital and the Chinese consulate was informed of her death, officials confirmed.

Lifeguards reported that yesterday they had posted red ‘No Swimming’ flags along nearly the entire length of the beach to prevent people from entering the dangerous surf, which was pounding the entire west coast amid a ‘monsoon surge’. (See story here.)

 

 

Kurt | 15 August 2018 - 13:56:32 

Red flags all over at every beach.
Now, does that mean lifeguards are dismissed from responsibilities and can go home, or are they at beach to look after tourists who ignore flags? Warn them in advance or 'whistle' them out of the water?

BenPendejo | 15 August 2018 - 10:36:36 

Of course it of utmost importance to state that "red flags were posted" so the blame goes away...kind of like verbal finger pointing. But as mentioned, the red flags are always up...even during high season, and they have just become part of the beachscape. Not to say the Chinese aren't clueless, which everyone knows, but knowing this, Phuket officials could do better to prevent these...

