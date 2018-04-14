PHUKET: A Chinese tourist was found dead on a day trip to Naka Yai Island earlier today (April 14) after succumbing to what police at this stage believe to be a fatal case of heat stroke.

Saturday 14 April 2018, 06:03PM

Police question members of the tour group at Thalang Hospital today (April 14). Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Thalang Police were notified of the incident at about 3pm, when they were told that an emergency involving a Chinese tourist had occurred and that the tourist was being brought back to shore by speedboat to Ao Por in Pa Khlok, on Phuket’s east coast.

Police identified the deceased as Chinese national Gu Weidong, 47, from Shanghai.

At the pier, police found no evidence of physical injury, and had Mr Gu’s body taken to Thalang Hospital for medical examination.

Thangneng Saeho, 24, a registered tour guide, told police that Mr Gu arrived in Phuket on holiday on Thursday (April 12).

Mr Gu was staying in Patong and left his hotel to join a day trip to Naka Yai Island with nine others at 11am.

Mr Saeho explained that Mr Gu went jet-skiing while at Naka Yai Island.

“He returned to the beach and had a nap. When we went to wake him, we discovered that he had died,” he said.

Police confirmed that they have yet to conclude the cause of death and were waiting on the results of the medical examination.

Mr Gu’s relatives have been notified of his death, police confirmed.