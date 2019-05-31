PHUKET: A Chinese tourist has died and another is in critical condition after their motorbike crashed into a light pole in Rawai last night (May 30).

accidentsdeathChinesetransporttourism

By Eakkapop Thongtub

Friday 31 May 2019, 11:53AM

Rescue volunteers administer CPR at the roadside on Wiset Rd, Rawai (May 30). Photo: Supawatkun Amnuay Khunnalack

Police were notified of the accident at 9:15pm and arrived at the scene on Wiset Rd to find two Chinese men lying on the road unconscious surrounded by blood.

Capt Jaruwit Chunjareon of Chalong Police Station reported, “Mr Weerawut Chote, who witnessed the accident, notified emergency services. He explained that two Chinese men were on a motorbike driving down a hill on Wiset Rd and lost control, veering into the central reservation.”

The impact threw the men off the bike and into a light pole. Two helmets were found at the scene.

Ruamjai Rescue Foundation volunteers arrived to find that one of the tourists, identified as Yi Shi, 30, had no pulse and proceeded to administer CPR while an ambulance rushed the other, Dongyang Wu, 25, who had suffered serious injuries, to Vachira Phuket Hospital.

Mr Yi is believed to have died on impact and was pronounced dead on arrival at Vachira Phuket Hospital. Mr Dongyang remains in critical condition.

The men had arrived in Phuket on Monday (May 27) on tourist visas.

“Police have informed the Chinese consulate of the incident,” Capt Jaruwit added.