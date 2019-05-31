THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks


Login | Create Account
Poll Currency Weather Facebook Youtube Search

Chinese tourist dies in Rawai motorbike accident

PHUKET: A Chinese tourist has died and another is in critical condition after their motorbike crashed into a light pole in Rawai last night (May 30).

accidentsdeathChinesetransporttourism
By Eakkapop Thongtub

Friday 31 May 2019, 11:53AM

Rescue volunteers administer CPR at the roadside on Wiset Rd, Rawai (May 30). Photo: Supawatkun Amnuay Khunnalack

Rescue volunteers administer CPR at the roadside on Wiset Rd, Rawai (May 30). Photo: Supawatkun Amnuay Khunnalack

Police were notified of the accident at 9:15pm and arrived at the scene on Wiset Rd to find two Chinese men lying on the road unconscious surrounded by blood.

Capt Jaruwit Chunjareon of Chalong Police Station reported, “Mr Weerawut Chote, who witnessed the accident, notified emergency services. He explained that two Chinese men were on a motorbike driving down a hill on Wiset Rd and lost control, veering into the central reservation.”

The impact threw the men off the bike and into a light pole. Two helmets were found at the scene.

Ruamjai Rescue Foundation volunteers arrived to find that one of the tourists, identified as Yi Shi, 30, had no pulse and proceeded to administer CPR while an ambulance rushed the other, Dongyang Wu, 25, who had suffered serious injuries, to Vachira Phuket Hospital.

Thailand Property Awards - Asia Property Awards

Mr Yi is believed to have died on impact and was pronounced dead on arrival at Vachira Phuket Hospital. Mr Dongyang remains in critical condition.

The men had arrived in Phuket on Monday (May 27) on tourist visas.

“Police have informed the Chinese consulate of the incident,” Capt Jaruwit added.

 

 

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

Comments Here:
Comments Left:
# Characters
Username:
Password:
E-mail:
Security:

Nasa12 | 31 May 2019 - 17:12:01 

Seeing Chalong police stops all tourists every day in Rawai, and those who don't have a driver's license have to pay a fine of 500 baht and can continue.  Here Chalong police make them self to kill tourist people. This police station only thinks money no security for tourists.

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Four dead as pickup truck slams into tour bus heading to Phuket
Officials will be charged for not performing duty over Phoenix disaster, national police deputy commander confirms
Phuket Marine Chief oblique on Phoenix dereliction of duty charges, assures ‘no illegal tour boats’
Phuket sees 50% drop in Chinese tour groups arrivals
Governor lowers boom on Phuket tour boat safety
Tourists should have insurance, forum told
Phuket marine safety goes on show, efforts to recover last Phoenix disaster body continue
Tour boat disaster search teams recover woman’s body from the sea
Bodies seen in sunken ’Phoenix’ dive boat off Phuket
Phuket Governor visits Chinese tourist survivors of horrific minivan crash
Driver, Chinese tourist dead, three tourists seriously injured in Phang Nga minivan crash
Speed, inexperience killed Chinese tourist, say police
Phuket rescue workers appeal to Chinese gods for a ‘safer’ Patong Hill
Take the high road in making Patong Hill safer, says Phuket Poll
Phuket expats call for action over deadly Patong Hill road

 

Phuket community
Chinese tourist dies in Rawai motorbike accident

Seeing Chalong police stops all tourists every day in Rawai, and those who don't have a driver&#...(Read More)

PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Unpaid traffic fines at 85%? No-smoking zones! Pop group’s education? || May 30

Over 85% thai traffic tickets unpaid. 31.25% of thai no driving license, (Nidal Poll BP, 18 May). ...(Read More)

Call for extra B2bn for Phuket light rail project blurs budget figures

Snouts to trough !! All snouts report to trough !...(Read More)

Holding the balance: Phuket Immigration clarifies new rules on retirement visas to start March 1

How odd the Embassies stopped issuing affidavits at the same exact time of this rule change. And 19...(Read More)

Call for extra B2bn for Phuket light rail project blurs budget figures

What a waste when Phuket has raw sewage and trash everywhere, no drinkable water. Drought with no wa...(Read More)

PM recommends reading ‘Animal Farm’

Does Prayuth know he has only two legs? ...(Read More)

Phuket livestock chief plays down African swine fever situation

From beef ranchers causing the mass round up and slaughter of America's mustangs, to atrocious m...(Read More)

Phuket readies for Queen’s Birthday long weekend

Last minute bank holidays are a factor in Thailand's bottom of the ASEAN barrel standings. Why n...(Read More)

Phuket livestock chief plays down African swine fever situation

The comment from the serial poster just shows his extreme incompetence.The DLD chief is not talking ...(Read More)

Phuket readies for Queen’s Birthday long weekend

..... almost like some people's silly obsession with the Internet, what!...(Read More)

 

Laguna Property
MontAzure
Dan About Thailand
La Boucherie
JW Marriott Phuket
GLOBAL VILLAGE SCHOOL LANTA
Thai Residential
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
Laguna Phuket Marathon 2019
Dream Beach Club
China International Boat Show 2019
Express Carpet and Decor
HeadStart International School Phuket

 