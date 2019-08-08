Kata Rocks
THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Phuket Live 89.5
Where to Eat
Login | Create Account
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Chinese tourist dies after caught in strong Phuket surf

Chinese tourist dies after caught in strong Phuket surf

PHUKET: A Chinese tourist has died after being pulled unconscious from the strong surf at Nai Harn Beach this afternoon (Aug 8).

tourismweathermarineSafetyChinese
By The Phuket News

Thursday 8 August 2019, 06:20PM

Attempts to revive Chinese tourist Yu Gong, 40, on the beach were unsuccessful. Photo: Supplied

Attempts to revive Chinese tourist Yu Gong, 40, on the beach were unsuccessful. Photo: Supplied

The man, Yu Gong, 40, from Liaoning, China, was pulled from the water at about 4:20pm, confirmed Rawai Mayor Aroon Solos.

Mr Yu had entered the water to play with his son, Mayor Aroon told The Phuket News.

“He was in the water in a red flag ‘No Swimming’ zone. The son was brought safely back to shore but by the time lifeguards got back to Mr Yu he was already unconscious, he said.

Lifeguards performed CPR on the beach, Mayor Aroon explained.

An eyewitness to the incident provided a video to The Phuket News showing the lifeguards working frantically to try to revive Mr Yu, but to no avail.

“Mr Yu was then rushed to Chalong Hospital, where he was pronounced dead,” Mayor Aroon added.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

Have a news tip-off? Click here

PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Doomed boat sold! Plastic blamed for dolphin death? Taxi fares increase! || August 8
Foreigner also to be charged after head stomped by Bangla security guard
Dolphin carcass washes ashore with plastic loop binding its mouth shut
Lottery winner arrested for meth giveaways
Phuket’s The Naka Island resort bags five at 2019 World Luxury Spa and Restaurant Awards
Phuket tourists on jet-skis among protected mangroves riles Krabi Governor
Fire on board Phuket superyacht Lady D finally out, investigation begins
Man dies as motorbike slams into roadside 18-wheeler
Tourism Minister promises more support for Phuket’s lifeguards
BoT surprises market with rate cut
Australian publisher jailed for 13 years in Myanmar over drugs
TMD issues weather warning for Phuket, Andaman coast
Phoenix wreck sold at auction
Public invited to witness 800kg marijuana, 300kg kratom burnoff
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Dwarf sperm whale rescue! Ridding Thai landmines? Superyacht on fire! || August 7

 

Phuket community
Unleashed: The human behaviours that cause dogs to bite and how to avoid them

DO not attempt to pat or approach a dog you do not know If a dog approaches you and wags its tail l...(Read More)

Elephant farm operators defend accusations from foreign media

Oh brother, typical that these people band together, like the taxi mafia banding together to demand ...(Read More)

Elephant farm operators defend accusations from foreign media

"Set to file legal charges to protect themselves and the elephants"....Oh brother...Charge...(Read More)

Elephant farm operators defend accusations from foreign media

unfortunately what the group does not seem to understand is that the media is not trying to harm tou...(Read More)

Krabi airport capacity to be doubled

Airport 'upgrades', with dollar signs in mind of many thai, ok, let it be. But no airport u...(Read More)

Police arrest seven more in Bangkok blasts probe

"Canada government issued a negative travel advice for large parts of Thailand."Wow,that s...(Read More)

Sunken Phuket fishing boat: One Myanmar crewman rescued, search continues for other

Obviously this fishing boat was not sea worthy. Will it be investigated or skipper, crew and vessel ...(Read More)

Phuket’s critical tourism issues to get ministerial hearing this month

mr ematt, comment/question was not about that meeting, but about where the entertainment business on...(Read More)

Superyacht gutted by fire at Phuket marina

Is there not any thai 'law' ( here or there) that obligated owners of large super yachts wit...(Read More)

Health Check: Phuket Immigration confirms mandatory health insurance for O-A ‘retirement’ visas not in force

Mr ematt, a foreigner living in Thailand on a Retirement Visa with 800,000 thb in a thai bank, proba...(Read More)

 

SKYPARK
The Sunday Brunch Club and Pool Party
MYLANDS
ZENITHY POOL VILLAS
HeadStart International School Phuket
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
Thai Residential
Dot Property Awards
La Boucherie
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
Laguna Golf Phuket - Children First Charity
Dan About Thailand

 