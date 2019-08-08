Chinese tourist dies after caught in strong Phuket surf

PHUKET: A Chinese tourist has died after being pulled unconscious from the strong surf at Nai Harn Beach this afternoon (Aug 8).

By The Phuket News

Thursday 8 August 2019, 06:20PM

Attempts to revive Chinese tourist Yu Gong, 40, on the beach were unsuccessful. Photo: Supplied

The man, Yu Gong, 40, from Liaoning, China, was pulled from the water at about 4:20pm, confirmed Rawai Mayor Aroon Solos. Mr Yu had entered the water to play with his son, Mayor Aroon told The Phuket News. “He was in the water in a red flag ‘No Swimming’ zone. The son was brought safely back to shore but by the time lifeguards got back to Mr Yu he was already unconscious, he said. Lifeguards performed CPR on the beach, Mayor Aroon explained. An eyewitness to the incident provided a video to The Phuket News showing the lifeguards working frantically to try to revive Mr Yu, but to no avail. “Mr Yu was then rushed to Chalong Hospital, where he was pronounced dead,” Mayor Aroon added.