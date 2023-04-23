British International School, Phuket
Chinese tourist abducted at RCA, two suspects flee Thailand

Chinese tourist abducted at RCA, two suspects flee Thailand

BANGKOK: Another abduction case of a Chinese national has taken place in Bangkok, with police admitting the two suspects have fled Thailand.

ChinesetourismSafety
By Bangkok Post

Sunday 23 April 2023, 09:26AM

Photo: Bangkok Post

Photo: Bangkok Post

Deputy Metropolitan Pol Col Noppasin Poonsawat said the abduction took place on April 17, reports the Bangkok Post.

The victim, 28, is a Chinese solo tourist who went to an entertainment venue in Bangkok’s Royal City Avenue (RCA).

There she met a Chinese man who later invited her to an apartment he rented in the Rama 9 area.

Another man was hiding in the unit. The suspects tied her with rope before seizing her mobile phone, cash and other belongings worth B427,000.

In the early hours of April 18, the suspects left the apartment for Suvarnabhumi airport and fled Thailand, said Pol Col Noppasin.

The victim was bruised and was struck in the face. Questioning revealed she did not know the suspects.

Open Kitchen Laguna

Pol Col Noppasin says Huai Kwang police and the Foreign Affairs Division are collaborating with Interpol to issue a Red Notice to arrest the two Chinese suspects.

On the abduction case in Sathon involving losses of B1.8 million, Pol Col Noppasin said Bang Pong Pang police have arrested 12 of the 13 suspects.

He added the last missing suspect has fled to another country and police are working to extradite him back to Thailand.

Meanwhile, police are working to issue arrest warrants for the other Thai accomplices who were involved in the crime.

Fascinated | 23 April 2023 - 11:11:31 

Nice to see they can extradite kidnappers- a shame they can't extradite cop killers.

Old guy | 23 April 2023 - 10:39:32 

Oh, c'mon. He was a "client" and that's why she went with him to his room. How do you think she got all the money?

 

Phuket community
Van fells power lines in Koh Kaew

he must have going 40-50km per hour i'm sure... ...(Read More)

Van fells power lines in Koh Kaew

there has been an expolsion of minibuses on the island over the past 6 months. their fast, aggreeive...(Read More)

Foreign minister Don meets Myanmar junta chief

what a shame, thailand is the only country still doing business with this criminal state...ops... se...(Read More)

Foreign minister Don meets Myanmar junta chief

No mention of the supression of free speech and political prisoners- well its not allowed here eithe...(Read More)

Chinese tourist abducted at RCA, two suspects flee Thailand

Nice to see they can extradite kidnappers- a shame they can't extradite cop killers....(Read More)

Chinese arrivals weak this year

Typical doomsaying by Kurt. So far 2023 has been a good year for tourism in Thailand, given the fact...(Read More)

Conserve water as a precaution, officials advise

Yes Kurt. Conserving water as a precaution ! Nothing wrong about that. Many countries are advised to...(Read More)

Chinese tourist abducted at RCA, two suspects flee Thailand

Oh, c'mon. He was a "client" and that's why she went with him to his room. How do ...(Read More)

Conserve water as a precaution, officials advise

Dear People, You have crapped on me for long enough, 8 billion now. Time to annhilate your gree...(Read More)

Understanding Phuket’s ‘haze season’

Supporting start ups that use the agricultural waste instead of burning it would be a good start. A...(Read More)

 

