The victim, 28, is a Chinese solo tourist who went to an entertainment venue in Bangkok’s Royal City Avenue (RCA).

There she met a Chinese man who later invited her to an apartment he rented in the Rama 9 area.

Another man was hiding in the unit. The suspects tied her with rope before seizing her mobile phone, cash and other belongings worth B427,000.

In the early hours of April 18, the suspects left the apartment for Suvarnabhumi airport and fled Thailand, said Pol Col Noppasin.

The victim was bruised and was struck in the face. Questioning revealed she did not know the suspects.

Pol Col Noppasin says Huai Kwang police and the Foreign Affairs Division are collaborating with Interpol to issue a Red Notice to arrest the two Chinese suspects.

On the abduction case in Sathon involving losses of B1.8 million, Pol Col Noppasin said Bang Pong Pang police have arrested 12 of the 13 suspects.

He added the last missing suspect has fled to another country and police are working to extradite him back to Thailand.

Meanwhile, police are working to issue arrest warrants for the other Thai accomplices who were involved in the crime.