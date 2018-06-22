FIFA WORLD CUP 2018 Kata Rocks
Login | Create Account Poll Currency Weather Facebook Youtube Search

Chinese tourist, 30, drowns off Phuket, two saved

PHUKET: One Chinese tourist drowned and another two were saved during a trip to Koh Racha, east of Phuket, yesterday afternoon.

accidentsdeathChinesemarinetransportweatherSafetyEakkapop Thongtub

Friday 22 June 2018, 10:24AM

Mr Su’s body arrives at Chalong Pier, from where it was then transferred to Vachira Phuket Hospital. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Mr Su’s body arrives at Chalong Pier, from where it was then transferred to Vachira Phuket Hospital. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

At 4:30pm yesterday (21 June), officers from Chalong Police were informed that a Chinese tourist had drowned at Patok Bay, Koh Racha while another two had been saved by lifeguards.

The body of the deceased, named as Su Wang, 30, was taken back to Chalong Pier by speedboat where Maj Tada Sodarak from the Chalong Police, Phuket Marine Police, Tourist Police, and rescue workers from Phuket Ruam Chai Rescue Foundation were waiting.

Officers carried out a preliminary check on Mr Su and found that he had been dead for about one hour. There were no wounds or any traces of an attack on the body.

Mr Su’s body was taken to Vachira Phuket Hospital in Phuket Town.

The two tourists who had been saved, Liang Yu Lin, 29, and Pu Bin, 26, were also taken to hospital as they had suffered minor injuries and taken in water.

Police have said that the Chinese tourists booked a tour via the Apple Tour Company and travelled to Koh Racha Island with Nonthasak Marine.

There were a total of 35 tourists in the tour group.

At 12:30pm, after the tourists had finished their lunch, Mr Su, Mr Liang and Mr Pu went out into the water without life jackets and without telling the tour guides.

A lifeguard from a nearby hotel saw the tourists get pulled out by waves so went out with other lifeguards to try to assist. They managed to pull Mr Liang and Mr Pu from the water but could not find Mr Su.

Officials searched the area but could not find a body.

A short time after a passing speedboat saw a body floating in the water and raised the alarm.

After being informed of the drowning, at 5:40pm yesterday, Phuket Vice Governor Thawornwat Kongkaew, Director of the Phuket office of the Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation Prapan Kanprasang, chief of the Phuket Tourist Police Maj Eakkachai Siri, and Busaba Jaipium from the Phuket Public Relations Department went to Vachira Phuket Hospital to visit Mr Su’s family.

They then visited Mr Liang and Mr Pu who were receiving treatment at Bangkok Hospital Phuket.

V/Gov Thawornwat said, “Phuket expresses sincere condolences to the family of deceased and will contact the China Consul-General for continued help.

I would like to point out that guides are strict when it comes to taking care of tourists. However, we will carry out a check to see if there are a sufficient number of lifeguards stationed at Koh Racha for the number of tourists who visit the island.”

 

 

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

Comments Here:
Comments Left:
# Characters
Username:
Password:
E-mail:
Security:

Be the first to comment.

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Half number of bodies from Myanmar plane crash recovered
High-tech ship en route to resume hunt for MH370
Body of Chinese tourist pulled from water off Phuket, cause of death unconfirmed
Tourism ministry launches certification for safe, quality operators
Drowning caused death of Chinese tourist found unconscious off Phi Phi, say doctors
Chinese tourist deaths spur Phuket, Phi Phi tour boat safety hike
Chinese tourist slashed by engine propeller off Phuket dies of injuries
Families of those who died in fatal speedboat collision off Phuket to receive B2mn compensation
Phuket hospital releases names of tourists injured in deadly speedboat collision
Chinese man dies after being hit by Koh Larn boat
Bodies of Chinese tourists missing at sea found floating off Phuket beach
Phuket beach warning lights, ‘after dark ban’ to prevent tourist drownings
Chinese tourist drowns at Phuket beach
Phuket Poll: Overwhelming call for more action to prevent beach drownings
Phuket Poll: How to best prevent more Phuket beach drownings?

 

Phuket community
‘Lifeguards at every beach,’ governor tells Pakistan Ambassador

I saw a video on youtube from a guy who lived there and he said reasons not to live in Thailand and ...(Read More)

Russian tourist rescued from deadly Phuket ’flash rip’

Very typical Thai-style statement about "going into the sea despite red flags being placed alon...(Read More)

Tour boats allowed at Phi Phi’s Loh Samah Bay

Boy, big surprise here. As always, the need to keep baht flowing in excessive amounts will always ov...(Read More)

Chinese tourist, 23, drowns at Phuket beach

Actually, I find it surprising that there has only been one drowning lately. Conditions at Surin, Ka...(Read More)

Rescuers aim for ‘safe haven’ in flooded cave

People can survive for weeks without food, and seems there is plenty of water. The hazards faced by...(Read More)

Phuket residents protest CPF pork-processing plant

Most [italics] people with a conscience would never eat an animal again should they visit a slaugh...(Read More)

Search teams to forge north

Don't know about anyone else but I sure feel a lot better now that a deputy national police chie...(Read More)

Chinese tourist, 23, drowns at Phuket beach

A very sad happening with lost of life again. Wait for the excuses of the highest Phuket Officials,...(Read More)

Chinese tourist, 23, drowns at Phuket beach

Just blanketing beaches with red flags is not good enough, they need to designate a safe zone for sw...(Read More)

Rescuers aim for ‘safe haven’ in flooded cave

Who is coordinating all the doings of the 1000 rescue workers? A Governor?...(Read More)

 

Phuket Condo.net
Big Move Phuket
Freedom Boardsports
JW Marriott Phuket
Lofty Phuket
Tile-it
Kantok Restaurant
HeadStart International School Phuket
The Boathouse Phuket
International Law office of Ake and Associates
Ocean Plastic Intertrade
Le Meridien Phuket Beach Resort
My Physio By Kanitta
Chattha

 