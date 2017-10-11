PHUKET: An 18-year-old Chinese tourist on a ‘snorkelling’ excursion with a group of friends drowned and was resuscitated by park officials at 4pm yesterday (Oct 10) after swimming without a life jacket or snorkel at Koh Poda in Ao Nang, Krabi.

Wednesday 11 October 2017, 10:45AM

Rescue officers organised a speedboat to bring Mr Gnan back to Nopparat Thara pier and gave him CPR en route.

“Mr Gnan Shengvu was on a longtail snorkelling trip from Ao Nang Beach with a group of about six friends. They went snorkeling to see the coral in front of Poda Island beach,” said Chief Security Officer of the Hat Noppharat Thara – Mu Ko Phi Phi National Park Mr Theerayut Boonlert.

“But while he was swimming he did not wear a life jacket, only shorts. He did not wear snorkel equipment either,” explained Mr Theerayut.

“After national park rescue officers were informed that Mr Gnan had drowned they arrived to find him floating face down in water about 1 metre deep,” he added.

“They continued pumping until his heart started to work again and he began choking water. Then he was in a stable condition once he arrived ashore,” said Mr Theerayut.

Rescue workers from the Ao Nang Tambon Administration Organisation (OrBorTor) brought Mr Gnan to Krabi Hospital, confirmed Mr Theerayut.

“He is in a safe condition, but he is still in the close care of doctors,” he said.

“It is expected that the incident was more likely caused by the man choking on water before becoming unconscious, than a drowning incident, due to the area of the incident being a shallow water area.

“However, officials will continue to investigate the exact cause of the indident,” he added.