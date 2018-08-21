THE PAVILIONS PHUKET EPL Prediction Competition 2018-2019 Kata Rocks
Login | Create Account Poll Currency Weather Facebook Youtube Search

Chinese tourism arrivals hold despite Phoenix tour boat disaster

PHUKET: The number of Chinese tourists visiting Thailand is beginning to recover following the Phoenix boat disaster on July 5, which killed 47 Chinese tourists, Ministry of Tourism and Sports Permanent Secretary Pongpanu Svetarundra reported yesterday (Aug 20).


By The Phuket News

Tuesday 21 August 2018, 10:21AM

Chinese tourist arrivals for July fell just 0.87% compared with July last year. Image MoTS

Chinese tourist arrivals for July fell just 0.87% compared with July last year. Image MoTS

Chinese tourists also saw growth in their spending, but it were the Malaysian tourists who splashed out during July. Image: MoTS

Chinese tourists also saw growth in their spending, but it were the Malaysian tourists who splashed out during July. Image: MoTS

East Asia remained the top source market. Image: MoTS

East Asia remained the top source market. Image: MoTS

The trend over the past two years. Image: MoTS

The trend over the past two years. Image: MoTS

Phuket hotels held the nation’s best occupancy rates in June. Image: MoTS

Phuket hotels held the nation’s best occupancy rates in June. Image: MoTS

The number of Chinese tourist arrivals for July is down 0.87% compared with July last year, though overall China is up 21.44% for the same period of Jan-July year-on-year (y-o-y), he noted.

Of note, arrivals from China in June grew by 18.12% y-o-y, in May by 14.05%, and in April by an impressive 31.9%.

The last time arrivals from China dropped dramatically was by 16.04% y-o-y in Dec 2016 amid the ‘zero-baht tour crackdown’.

More than 3 million tourists visited Thailand in July, with total arrivals totalling 3,175,981, compared with 3,088,042 last year, representing growth of 2.9% compared with the same month last year.

By region, the highest arrival numbers were from East Asia, Europe, South Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, Oceania and Africa. The highest arrival numbers by country or territory were from China, Malaysia, South Korea, Laos, India, Japan, Vietnam, Hong Kong, the US and Britain, respectively.

In total, tourists generated B166.4 billion in income in July, a 3.7% increase from July 2017, Mr Pongpanu said.

Unsurprisingly, with Chinese tourists the most numerous, they also generated more income than any other source market during July, contributing some B51.38 billion to the economy, but still representing a growth of 4.47% y-o-y.

Central Phuket

However, it was the Malaysians who were spending big, contributing B8.037bn baht during the month, an increase of 31.07% y-o-y.

In total from January through July this year, 22.6 million tourists visited Thailand, an 11% increase y-o-y, together generating B1.2 trillion in income, a 14.4% rise compared with the same period last year.

Of note, the number of arrivals from Europe is down 1.7% for Jan-July year-on-year, with arrivals from the UK down 5.7% for July compared with July last year.

Russian arrivals for July is down 10.76% compared with July last year, though low season arrivals from Russia last year were widely perceived as ‘exceptional’

The report also noted that Phuket hotels lead the country for the highest average occupancy for June with 79.88%, compared with the national average of 69.2%.

Meanwhile, domestic tourism saw 13.67 million trips made in June this year, up 3.5% from last June, Mr Pongpanu said, with locals tourists generating B77.8bn in revenues, up 7% from June 2017.

 

 

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

Comments Here:
Comments Left:
# Characters
Username:
Password:
E-mail:
Security:

DeKaaskopp | 21 August 2018 - 16:51:13 

Wow,so many tourists! And after what i learned on this forum,mostly sex-tourists.

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Getting on board: Domestic interest driving growth in Thailand’s east coast marine tourism
Gold Coast Mayor pitches for direct Phuket flights
Thailand tops tourism list for Chinese in H1 2018
Ranjeet Viswanathan named Commercial Director of Hilton Phuket Arcadia Resort & Spa
Real estate Fund Manager fee models under scrutiny in drive for transparency
THAI shifts Phuket-Hong Kong flights to Thai Smile
Park Inn Radisson to debut in Phuket Town
Bank of Thailand marks Phuket boat disaster economic impact as inflation pressure rises
Mandarin Oriental to open new resort in Phuket
Asia Pacific investment volumes hit record US$81bn
Phuket shows strong at PropertyGuru Thailand Property Awards
Crew Training – a factor in Thailand’s worst maritime disaster?
Thailand ranks 10th most popular for global visitors
Bank of Thailand working to launch own cryptocurrency
Onyx marks ‘topping off’ of OZO Phuket

 

Phuket community
Paradise Postponed: Franck de Lestapis at Pimalai Resort Koh Lanta

With the prices that place charges it's no wonder they can afford to pay for obvious commercial ...(Read More)

It’s the money: Tour operator commissions key factor undermining Phuket marine tourism safety

All very true and valid points. The issue of booking desks gouging prices with no thought for the re...(Read More)

Phuket monkey mass sterilisation Round 2 begins!

Wow, 1,312,492 stray dogs on Phuket? Is that official? Same as the official figure of about 350,000...(Read More)

Phuket marine safety sessions fully booked

Who are the Teachers? Horst...(Read More)

Phuket lifeguard deal probed for corruption

B14m contract and no lifeguards appeared but it took them this long to realise something was amiss (...(Read More)

Phuket marine safety sessions fully booked

Unfortunately, the Harbour Department in Thailand does not have enough qualified Instructors to trai...(Read More)

Phuket monkey mass sterilisation Round 2 begins!

What about doing something about the 1,312,492 stray dogs in Phuket? The little green rubber rings t...(Read More)

129 Phuket monkeys caught for mass sterilisation Round 2

Undisclosed reasons. That means:, thai way of doing things without thinking or reason. Just do. And ...(Read More)

Hope floats for Chalong Underpass opening by April

Dek, sadly, some, like you, with no expertise, want to comment on people they do not know.... oops, ...(Read More)

Phuket lifeguard deal probed for corruption

No surprise at all...I mean...did anyone actually think this contract was awarded on such a strange ...(Read More)

 

Central Food Hall
Freedom Boardsports
Dream Beach Club
The Boathouse Phuket
Ocean Plastic Intertrade
China International Boat Show 2019
JW Marriott Phuket
Tile-it
Lofty Phuket
HeadStart International School Phuket

 