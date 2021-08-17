The Phuket News
Chinese test kits given green light

BANGKOK: The Public Health Ministry yesterday (Aug 16) gave the green light to the Government Pharmaceutical Organization (GPO) to buy 8.5 million antigen test kit (ATK) sets from Lepu Medical Technology, following the completion of the bidding to import the product.

ChineseCoronavirusCOVID-19health
By Bangkok Post

Tuesday 17 August 2021, 08:58AM

Deputy permanent secretary for public health Sura Visetsak says the quality of the Chinese test kits has been confirmed. Photo: Bangkok Post

Deputy permanent secretary for public health Sura Visetsak said the GPO can now go ahead and sign a procurement contract with Ostland Capital, the bid winner, as tests had confirmed that the kits were of an acceptable standard.

Dr Sura said the procurement process met with all necessary legal requirements and there were no foreseeable hiccups with the GPO moving to the next stage.

“The quality of the product has been confirmed by all the necessary agencies, and there would have to be a good reason to cancel the deal now.

“The next step is for the GPO to sign the contract and get the ATKs as soon as possible,” he said.

The ministry yesterday held a press briefing to announce the ratification which was attended by representatives from the GPO, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and Dr Mongkol Kunakorn, chief of the Department of Pathology at the Faculty of Medicine, Ramathibodi Hospital, Mahidol University.

QSI International School Phuket

Dr Mongkol, who oversaw the process, said that his laboratory is the FDA’s partner for conducting tests on new medical products.

He said that the results showed that there is no significant difference between Lepu Medical Technology’s kits and other brands which have already been tested and met the quality guidelines set by the FDA.

FDA secretary-general Dr Paisan Dunkum also called for public trust, saying that the next step is to implement a rigorous surveillance protocol after the kits go into official use.

Dr Jadej Thammathach-Aree, secretary-general of the National Health Security Office (NHSO), said that his office welcomed the confirmation that the kits are safe to use and had no qualms about the the deal moving forward.

Kurt | 17 August 2021 - 14:16:23 

Sometimes I imagine Thai officials, from village heads all the way up the Officialdom chain. Take of their cabaret blinkers uniforms, imagine them in t-shirt in front of police hight measuring photo panel.. What do you see?

Xi_Virus | 17 August 2021 - 10:33:42 

What else could you eXpect from a ministery that has close ties with Xinne the Pooh and is owns Xino-Thai companies?

Since 2014 corruption has deepened in this country. Nation's assets are all wasted on army toys and Xhinese GARBAGE only to satisfy the "CCP" !!!

JohnC | 17 August 2021 - 09:47:06 

Of course they did. They have all secretly worked out their cuts of the deal so it has to go ahead.

Nasa12 | 17 August 2021 - 09:13:57 

Dr Paisan Dunkum don’t speak about public trust in LOS.

 

Phuket community
No proof of graft in kit buy, says ACT

ematt, don't make a caricature of yourself. Why you think France sent vaccines for their nationa...(Read More)

Sustainably Yours: Surfonomics ‒ The Value of a Wave

You are correct. "Although surfing has long been seen as a pastime for slackers, beach bums and...(Read More)

Phuket marks 49 new local infections, 78 held after ATK tests

lelecuneo, I think I have found a picture of you - just google for "Lips that have touched alco...(Read More)

Chinese test kits given green light

Sometimes I imagine Thai officials, from village heads all the way up the Officialdom chain. Take of...(Read More)

Thais vaccinated outside Phuket can now get second shot

Christy Sweet, likely? It is/was just a idiot not100% working site as many foreigners experienced. T...(Read More)

Sandbox Express Bus extended, private vans now available to help tourists get off-island

Flights require a dozen ground staff, pilots, and cabin crew. Mini vans require just one sleepy dri...(Read More)

No proof of graft in kit buy, says ACT

So once again, master Kurt schools the rest of us on the intricacies of Thai culture, the workings o...(Read More)

Kratom inmates to walk free

So WHAT?! HEROIN inmate became miniXter and White-Powder EXPORT industry has bloomed since then,...(Read More)

Chinese test kits given green light

What else could you eXpect from a ministery that has close ties with Xinne the Pooh and is owns Xino...(Read More)

Kratom inmates to walk free

Gee, we have to liberate them before we have to pay them compensation. What hypocrisy from those who...(Read More)

 

