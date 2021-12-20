BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Chinese tennis star Peng Shuai denies making sexual assualt claim

Chinese tennis star Peng Shuai denies making sexual assualt claim

BEIJING: Chinese tennis star Peng Shuai has denied accusing anyone of sexual assault in her first media comments since publicly alleging that a top Communist Party official forced her to have sex.

Chinesesex
By AFP

Monday 20 December 2021, 09:39AM

Peng denies making any allegation. Photo: AFP

Peng denies making any allegation. Photo: AFP

The quickly-censored claims posted on social media last month by the former Wimbledon and French Open doubles champion sparked international concern, with the United Nations and fellow tennis stars among those voicing fears for her wellbeing.

But in comments to Lianhe Zaobao, a Singaporean Chinese-language newspaper, Peng denied making the allegation.

“I would like to stress a very important point: I have never said nor written anything accusing anyone of sexually assaulting me,” the 35-year-old said in footage apparently filmed on a phone at a sports event in Shanghai.

“I would like to emphasise this point very clearly.”

In a post on China’s Twitter-like Weibo platform, Peng alleged that former vice-premier Zhang Gaoli - who is in his 70s - coerced her into sex during an on-off relationship spanning several years.

The post was quickly scrubbed from the Chinese web, but not before screenshots were posted on Twitter, setting off a global outcry.

In the Zaobao video, when asked about the Weibo post, Peng said it was a “private matter” that people had “many misunderstandings” about.

She did not elaborate.

The video follows images of Peng published by Chinese state media, including some of her at a tennis tournament.

They also published a screenshot of an email Peng purportedly wrote to the Women’s Tennis Association saying “everything is fine”.

But that did little to ease concerns about Peng.

WTA chief Steve Simon said he had “a hard time believing” Peng’s email and questioned whether she was really free to speak openly.

Dressed in a red T-shirt and dark down jacket, both with “China” emblazoned on them, Peng told Zaobao that the email was legitimate and written “entirely of my own free will”.

In the video, a person is heard asking if she has been under surveillance since making the accusations.

Peng responded that she has “always been very free”.

In the shaky Zaobao footage, Peng appears to speak with Chinese basketball star Yao Ming at a skiing event.

Hours earlier, an unverified video posted online by a Chinese state-affiliated journalist showed Peng speaking with Yao and two other Chinese sports figures - Olympic sailing champion Xu Lijia and retired table tennis player Wang Liqin.

The WTA has called for Peng’s allegations to be investigated fully and transparently and has suspended all tournaments in China, including Hong Kong, over concerns about her safety.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Omicron cases mount in Thailand as 1st local case found, Maya Bay Beach reopening confirmed || December 20
First local transmission of Omicron confirmed
Test & Go entry may be suspended on Omicron concerns
No local transmission of Omicron in Phuket, say officials
Power outages to affect Srisoonthorn, Cherng Talay, Koh Yao Yai
Maya Bay confirmed to reopen Jan 1
More Omicron cases confirmed
Phuket marks 44 new COVID cases, no new deaths
Floods in Malaysia displace over 22,000 people
Omicron detected in passenger returning from Saudi
Jane Seymour heading to Phuket to support pandemic prevention
SMEs urged to register for Job Retention Program
All systems go for Powerboat Princess’s Cup
Phuket Opinion: Phuket’s dangerous taxi drivers? Send in the Army, every time
Phuket marks 28 new COVID cases, one new death

 

Phuket community
Phuket Opinion: Phuket’s dangerous taxi drivers? Send in the Army, every time

Well, the woman being bullied was Thai, and the man who got killed was 'whitey' so there'...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: Phuket’s dangerous taxi drivers? Send in the Army, every time

A few years back I took in 2 neglected horses and the owner, a French woman gave me some gear to ...(Read More)

More Omicron cases confirmed

Agree completely- big Pharma makes gazillions off cold remedies. Send me 1000 baht and I'll tel...(Read More)

More Omicron cases confirmed

Kurt, what a load of crap again.BA doesn' t stop flying to Thailand because of Omicron. You and ...(Read More)

All systems go for Powerboat Princess’s Cup

Thai are ok in yearly routine festival doings, for that they can float on previous routines. Somethi...(Read More)

Maya Bay confirmed to reopen Jan 1

So, instead of 1 fee, now they go to collect 2 fees. That is what it is all about, yes? Money! Who c...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: Phuket’s dangerous taxi drivers? Send in the Army, every time

The army already tried to rein in the taxi drivers. They arrested nearly 100 of them in Karon and th...(Read More)

More Omicron cases confirmed

Omicron is so 'mild', that in Europe now countries go in partial/full lock down because of i...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: Phuket’s dangerous taxi drivers? Send in the Army, every time

Is there nothing written in a issued taxi license what a taxi is obligated too? Order taxi drivers ...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: Phuket’s dangerous taxi drivers? Send in the Army, every time

@JohnC, ..."less reason for anyone to use taxis"? Did you ever stand at side Patak Rd, or...(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
Dive Supply Co., Ltd.
PKF Thailand
Brightview Center
Subscribe to The Phuket News
Thanyapura
EPL predictions
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
Avista Grande Phuket Karon - MGallery
Exotic Fishing Thailand
HeadStart International School Phuket
Phuket Property
Thai Residential
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
CBRE Phuket
PaintFX
Art-Tec Design
UWC Thailand
QSI International School Phuket

 