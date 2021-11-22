BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Chinese tennis star Peng reappears on IOC call

Chinese tennis star Peng reappears on IOC call

BEIJING: Chinese tennis star Peng Shuai said she was safe and well during a video call with the International Olympic Committee (IOC) chief yesterday (Nov 21), amid international concern about her well-being after her explosive claims of sexual assault.

Chinese
By AFP

Monday 22 November 2021, 03:36PM

Peng’s claims against former vice premier Zhang Gaoli were the first time China’s #MeToo movement has touched the highest echelons of the ruling Communist Party. Photo: AFP

Peng’s claims against former vice premier Zhang Gaoli were the first time China’s #MeToo movement has touched the highest echelons of the ruling Communist Party. Photo: AFP

At the beginning of a 30-minute call with IOC President Thomas Bach, “Peng Shuai thanked the IOC for its concern about her well-being,” the organisation said in a statement.

“She explained that she is safe and well, living at her home in Beijing, but would like to have her privacy respected at this time,” it said.

“That is why she prefers to spend her time with friends and family right now. Nevertheless, she will continue to be involved in tennis, the sport she loves so much.”

Earlier yesterday, Peng was seen attending a Beijing tennis tournament, in official photos of the event, marking her first public appearance since she made her accusations against former vice premier Zhang Gaoli, and they were scrubbed from the Chinese internet.

The 35-year-old two-time Grand Slam doubles champion alleged earlier this month that Gaoli, now in his 70s, forced her into sex during an on-off relationship spanning several years.

Following a global outcry, including from tennis superstars and the United Nations, Chinese state media reporters have released a flurry of footage purporting to show all is well with Peng.

A video from the Fila Kids Junior Tennis Challenger Finals event, tweeted by Global Times newspaper editor Hu Xijin, shows Peng standing in a stadium among a group of guests whose names are announced to a smattering of applause.

A Global Times reporter tweeted another video showing Peng signing autographs for children at what appears to be the same stadium before posing for photos with them.

Hu also posted two other videos on Saturday, the first showing Peng walking into a restaurant wearing a coat, knit cap and face mask, and the second of a maskless Peng sitting at a table chatting with people over a meal.

AFP could not verify the authenticity of the videos.

Hu tweeted in English that the second video shows “Peng Shuai was having dinner with her coach and friends in a restaurant. The video content clearly shows they are shot on Saturday Beijing time”.

The chat appears to be staged. Peng appears relaxed in the footage, which appears to have been taken with a mobile phone, but those with her are at pains to emphasise the date in somewhat stilted comments.

Insufficient’

Peng’s claims against Zhang were the first time China’s #MeToo movement has touched the highest echelons of the ruling Communist Party.

They were quickly scrubbed from the Twitter-like Weibo platform, and concerns for her safety have mounted ever since.

The Women’s Tennis Association has threatened to end lucrative contracts with China unless it gets word of Peng’s safety.

Internal - Phuket News TV

On the restaurant videos, WTA boss Steve Simon said he was glad to see the images but “it remains unclear if she is free and able to make decisions and take actions on her own, without coercion or external interference”.

“This video alone is insufficient,” Simon said in a statement.

“I have been clear about what needs to happen and our relationship with China is at a crossroads.”

A WTA spokeswoman later told AFP that yesterday’s images from the Beijing tournament still did not address their concerns.

IOC Athletes’ Commission chair Emma Terho nevertheless said she was relieved after yesterday’s video call, in which she took part.

“I was relieved to see that Peng Shuai was doing fine, which was our main concern,” Terho said in the IOC statement.

“She appeared to be relaxed. I offered her our support and to stay in touch at any time of her convenience, which she obviously appreciated.”

Independent, verifiable proof’

A growing chorus of voices in the sports world and beyond has been demanding answers about Peng’s situation.

US President Joe Biden’s press secretary said his administration wanted China to “provide independent, verifiable proof” of her whereabouts.

Britain’s foreign office also said it was “extremely concerned” and urged China to release verifiable evidence, while France’s foreign minister said she should be allowed to speak freely to clarify her situation.

The United Nations has insisted on a fully transparent investigation into the claims made by Peng.

Some of the biggest names in tennis have spoken out about the case, including Serena Williams, Novak Djokovic, Roger Federer and Naomi Osaka.

Peng represented China at the Beijing, London and Rio de Janeiro Olympics and won gold for China at the 2010 Asian Games.

She is a former Wimbledon and French Open doubles champion.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Phuket cases jump to triple digits, Illegal cough medicine factory in Phuket || November 24
Power outage to affect Cape Yamu
Surin Islands sea gypsy community placed under lockdown
Counterfeit cough medicine factory raided in Phuket
Mobile merger seen as ‘perilous’
Ditch your Moderna order, get Pfizer from state: Anutin
Contestant accused of flag abuse
Phuket marks 105 new COVID cases, two new deaths
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Face mask fines, Street racing crackdown, Group goes after Amnesty International || November 23
Police street racing crackdown nets hundreds
Minister: Europe willing to donate vaccines to Thailand
Another Phuket bridge jump prevented
Power outage to affect Cherng Talay
China’s no bully, Xi tells Asean bloc
CCSA highlights major flaw in some hotel reservations

 

Phuket community
Phuket marks 105 new COVID cases, two new deaths

The rise was foreseen. No Thai get tested at Sarassin bridge and has to go 1 night in quarantine li...(Read More)

Phuket marks 105 new COVID cases, two new deaths

No official report on 11 schools closed, also several Bangal establishments, for two weeks- almost a...(Read More)

Face mask fine no more than B1,000 first time, B20k for repeat offenders

Say - does this rule apply to f.i. an apartment complex. where all units are privately owned / held...(Read More)

Contestant accused of flag abuse

Another clueless high up official who should be put out to pasture before he can do any more harm to...(Read More)

Police street racing crackdown nets hundreds

Youths plus motorbikes plus alcohol equals no brains and guarantees sheer stupidity. Many more aroun...(Read More)

Another Phuket bridge jump prevented

It astounds me that so many locals think jumping off Sarasin bridge is their best way to end it all ...(Read More)

Contestant accused of flag abuse

Rather that being happy for her success these dinosaur blowhards just want to demonstrate their toad...(Read More)

Face mask fine no more than B1,000 first time, B20k for repeat offenders

What scares me most is that she said that foreigners(!) will be charged for not wearing masks. What ...(Read More)

Face mask fine no more than B1,000 first time, B20k for repeat offenders

What about the mustache mask worn just under the nose ? Gawd dammit either wear it properly or take ...(Read More)

Police street racing crackdown nets hundreds

A shame they missed Kamala- may have something to do with which shop the BiB hang around in. Maid st...(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
Dive Supply Co., Ltd.
PKF Thailand
Phuket Property
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
Art-Tec Design
UWC Thailand
Thanyapura
Exotic Fishing Thailand
Subscribe to The Phuket News
Thai Residential
HeadStart International School Phuket
CBRE Phuket
Brightview Center
PaintFX
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
EPL predictions

 