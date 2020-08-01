Oak Maedow Phuket
Oak Maedow Phuket BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Chinese state TV maintains NBA blackout as games resume

Chinese state TV maintains NBA blackout as games resume

BASKETBALL: China’s state broadcaster CCTV maintained its blackout of NBA games as the American basketball league resumed yesterday (July 31), extending a freedom-of-speech stand-off that stretches back more than nine months.

Basketball
By AFP

Saturday 1 August 2020, 09:54AM

Workers removed NBA promotional banners in China during the freedom-of-speech row in October. Photo: AFP

Workers removed NBA promotional banners in China during the freedom-of-speech row in October. Photo: AFP

Although Chinese internet giant Tencent streamed the NBA’s return from a four-month coronavirus shutdown, the world’s most popular basketball competition remained inaccessible to China’s TV audiences.

CCTV suspended all broadcasts of NBA matches in October after Daryl Morey, a Houston Rockets executive, tweeted in support of Hong Kong pro-democracy protests, unleashing a firestorm of criticism in China.

The NBA commands a huge following in China - its biggest and most lucrative market outside of the US - and the subsequent fall-out has cost the league more than $300 million in revenue.

After NBA executives defended Morey’s right to freedom of expression, numerous Chinese business partners and celebrities cut ties with the league, games in China were cancelled and the season was pulled from the airwaves.

CCTV - which holds exclusive TV rights for the league in China - posted a statement in May reiterating it had severed ties with the NBA, in response to online rumours that the games may be broadcast again.

“On issues concerning China’s sovereignty, CCTV Sports’ attitude is solemn, clear and consistent with no room whatsoever for ambiguity or manoeuvre,” CCTV wrote.

As the league tried to contain the fallout, US politicians also slammed the league for trying to appease the Chinese government.

In May, the NBA named Michael Ma - the son of CCTV Sports executive Ma Guoli - as CEO of NBA China, as speculation swirled that his appointment could help warm ties with the state broadcaster.

However, the nationalist tabloid Global Times wrote earlier this month that “it remains unlikely that the games will return to Chinese platforms if the issues between the NBA and the Chinese public are not solved”.

It emerged earlier this week that the NBA last year ended its association with a training centre in China’s western Xinjiang region, where Beijing faces growing international condemnation over its treatment of minorities.

An ESPN report this week alleged that young players at the NBA’s China academies were physically abused and left without schooling, and that the NBA was “re-evaluating” the programme.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

MotoGP abandons hopes of racing outside Europe this season
Lampard aims to cap Chelsea comeback with FA Cup glory
FA Cup final gives Arteta chance to prove Arsenal are going places
Coronavirus claims Suzuki Cup
‘Baby Shark’ out to get his brother’s belt
F1 driver Perez tests positive for coronavirus, out of British Grand Prix
Racing Point’s wicked Vettel problem
World No.1 Barty skips US Open citing ‘significant’ virus risks
Rocket meets Thailand’s F1 at Crucible
Hole in none: how screen golf got serious in South Korea
Broad takes 500 Test wickets as England seal West Indies series win
CAS reveals Man City ignored UEFA investigation, but did not breach FFP
Wickets, runs and socially distanced fans – cricket in the coronavirus era
Klopp named LMA Manager of the Year
Broad on brink of 500 club as England eye West Indies series win

 

Phuket community
Is Phuket already on the path to recovery?

Great article! I’m honestly amazed by how Thailand has contained the virus while many well-develop...(Read More)

No charges over attempt to steal state land at Bang Tao Beach

Suddenly some beaches aren't public? If so this represents a major change in the law that everyo...(Read More)

Dentists reject police cocaine story in ‘Boss’ case

Don't some dentists still use Novocaine? That's in the same family as cocaine. Could that ca...(Read More)

Knight Frank report translates Phuket tourism COVID hit into numbers

38%? Does that include March and April? How can it be 38%? "forcing SOME hotels to suspend o...(Read More)

No charges over attempt to steal state land at Bang Tao Beach

Mr MaAnn declined, don't know particulars about the land. There is no transparency/answering fr...(Read More)

No charges over attempt to steal state land at Bang Tao Beach

Of course there are no charges...not when you have the main man on the payroll. Amazing that Mr. Sa...(Read More)

Dentists reject police cocaine story in ‘Boss’ case

There's an old adage of 'when you're in a hole stop digging'. It would appear that t...(Read More)

No charges over attempt to steal state land at Bang Tao Beach

do the public by law ,has the right to knew who but the fence there ore do we but a cash prize up to...(Read More)

Tourism Minister joins Phuket domestic tourism push

6,000+ people have dies on the roads This year and nothing has been done. 58 sickly people die and a...(Read More)

Cocaine in Boss for ‘dentistry’

House committee has no reservations about what the RTP like them to believe? The whole RED BULL HEIR...(Read More)

 

M Beach Club Phuket
https://sgssecurity.com/
CMI - Thailand
UWC Thailand
Dan About Thailand
ZENITHY POOL VILLAS
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
Property in Phuket
Diamond Resort Phuket
Phuket Hospitality Challenge 2020
Thai Residential
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
Thanyapura Health 360

 