The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Chinese scientist at centre of virus controversy denies lab leak theory

Chinese scientist at centre of virus controversy denies lab leak theory

WORLD: The Chinese scientist at the centre of theories that the coronavirus pandemic originated with a leak from her specialised lab in the city of Wuhan has denied her institution was to blame for the health disaster.

ChineseCoronavirusCOVID-19
By AFP

Tuesday 15 June 2021, 09:42AM

Aerial view of the P4 laboratory (centre left) on the campus of the Wuhan Institute of Virology in Wuhan in China’s central Hubei province in May 2020. Photo: AFP.

Aerial view of the P4 laboratory (centre left) on the campus of the Wuhan Institute of Virology in Wuhan in China’s central Hubei province in May 2020. Photo: AFP.

“How on earth can I offer up evidence for something where there is no evidence?” Dr Shi Zhengli told the New York Times in rare comments to the media.

“I don’t know how the world has come to this, constantly pouring filth on an innocent scientist,” she told the US daily.

US President Joe Biden last month ordered intelligence agencies to investigate the origin of the pandemic, including the lab leak theory.

The leak hypothesis had been floated earlier during the global outbreak, including by Biden’s predecessor Donald Trump, but was widely dismissed as a conspiracy theory.

But it has gained increasing traction recently, fuelled by reports that three researchers from the Wuhan Institute of Virology became sick in 2019 after visiting a bat cave in the south western Chinese province of Yunnan.

QSI International School Phuket

Shi is an expert in bat coronaviruses, and some scientists have said she could have been leading so-called “gain-of-function” experiments in which scientists increase the strength of a virus to better study its effects on hosts.

According to the New York Times, in 2017 Shi and her colleagues at the Wuhan laboratory published a report on an experiment “in which they created new hybrid bat coronaviruses by mixing and matching parts of several existing ones – including at least one that was nearly transmissible to humans – in order to study their ability to infect and replicate in human cells.”

But in an email to the paper, Shi said her experiments differed from gain-of-function experiments since they did not seek to make a virus more dangerous. Instead they were trying to understand how the virus might jump across species.

“My lab has never conducted or cooperated in conducting GOF experiments that enhance the virulence of viruses,” she said.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

‘At least 10’ may face probe over ‘Boss’ acquittal role
Indonesian fisherman rescued by Phuket fishing boat after nine days adrift
Phuket drug mule arrested with 2kg of ‘ice’, more than 5,000 meth pills
Prayut refuses to lay vaccine blame
PM insists he will complete term
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Driver, nurses escape injuries! Vaccine shortage in Thailand? |:| June 14
Phuket marks four new COVID cases, as number of patients in care falls
Electricity outage to affect Patong
Phuket property sector will take time to recover: experts
CCSA admits to vaccine shortage
Junta trial of Myanmar’s Suu Kyi to hear first testimony
Ambulance driver, nurses escape serious injury in bypass accident
Blame game begins over ‘vaccine chaos’
Phuket businesses awarded SHA Plus certification
Broadcast deal could have political spin-off

 

Phuket community
Ambulance driver, nurses escape serious injury in bypass accident

ematt the driver stated the road was slippery- its clear he wasn't driving to the conditions. Do...(Read More)

Phuket Sandbox Workshop prepares for July 1 reopening

Some airlines are recommending vexxinated people not fly due to the high risk of deep vein thrombosi...(Read More)

Phuket drug mule arrested with 2kg of ‘ice’, more than 5,000 meth pills

Drugs mules seem to be quite underpaid. And mister Bang? We never will hear about him and the distri...(Read More)

Prayut refuses to lay vaccine blame

The U.S. announced that 25 million COVID vaccine doses are coming to Asia by the end of June. How ...(Read More)

Foreigner infected while in Phuket quarantine

Quote “We will take this information [and questions] and meet with the prime minister again,” . ...(Read More)

Prayut refuses to lay vaccine blame

As PRIME minister the blame for everything ultimately lies with him. If he can't accept that may...(Read More)

Prayut refuses to lay vaccine blame

If he is the COVID CZAR, and the situation is all mis-handled, isn't HE the one who is responsib...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: Silence is killing confidence

@treasurefish, who actually are handling presently abroad the CEO processing?...(Read More)

PM insists he will complete term

Complete present term, next term and next next term if he has time of living. No one will or be able...(Read More)

Ambulance driver, nurses escape serious injury in bypass accident

The silent witnesses, the photos, of the crashes always show 'SPEED'. Drivers drove faster ...(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
Dive Supply Co., Ltd.
HeadStart International School Phuket
Thai Residential
https://sgssecurity.com/
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
Subscribe to The Phuket News
Phuket Property
Property in Phuket
ZENITHY POOL VILLAS
PVC Phuket Food Challenge 2021
UWC Thailand
Brightview Center
Thanyapura

 