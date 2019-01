Start From: Monday 4 February 2019, 07:00PM to Monday 4 February 2019, 11:00PM Mon. Tue. Wed. Thu. Fri. Sat. Sun.

Monday 4 February 2019 @ Beach BBQ and Tonson Terrace.

Welcome the Lunar New Year with an exiting celebration filled with an imperial buffet feast, traditional Lion Dance and Dragon Dance shows, live band entertainment and fireworks display finale. Usher in the Year of the Pig with this grand event!

THB2,990 per adult/ THB588 per child. Price includes free flow of soft drinks - selected premium beverages for adults.