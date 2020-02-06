THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
Chinese media lavish praise on Thai response to outbreak

THAILAND: Chinese media have praised Thailand for its “vigorous efforts” to help fight the spread of the novel coronavirus as the kingdom vowed to help Beijing in its time of need.

healthChinesetourism
By Bangkok Post

Thursday 6 February 2020, 10:13AM

Manoon Jarornloy, a pilot on the AirAsia evacuation flight, posts on his Facebook page a photo of crew members dressed head to toe in protective gear.

Lou Wei, 32, a CCTV reporter based in Thailand for the past seven years, said he was in Hong Kong when the virus outbreak began but followed the news emerging from Thailand, including via social media.

“I was impressed by video clips on social media showing Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha, the Immigration Bureau and the private sector giving moral support to people in Wuhan and Chinese people,” he said.

“On Feb 4, I went out and saw placards in department stores offering encouragement to people in Wuhan [the epicentre of the outbreak]. This made me think that Thais are not blaming China, and instead think Thailand and China should work together to solve the problem. This made me feel that Thailand is a good friend to China,” Mr Wei said.

He also lauded the Thai government and medical personnel for their professionalism in dealing with the outbreak. When he returned from Hong Kong to Thailand on Jan 31, airport screening was rigorous, he said.

Li Min, 49, a Thailand-based reporter from the China Media Group, said the monarchy, the government, parliament and Thais in general have sent messages of moral support to China as it battles the coronavirus, and expressed confidence its government can win the war.

Thai Residential

“In a time of problems, nothing is more valuable than assistance and understanding. This is very much appreciated,” she said, while also praising the Thai mainstream media for presenting fair and accurate information on the outbreak in China.

Sohu.com, a popular tourism website in China, said Thailand does not place blame but is taking action to control the disease. Meanwhile, many other countries have issued travel advisories warning against visiting China, it said.

Foreign Minister Don Pramudwinai reiterated Thailand’s support for China’s battle against coronavirus, saying the kingdom would stand by Chinese people in these challenging times and is ready to give all possible assistance to China.

Mr Don was speaking during a telephone conversation with his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi.

