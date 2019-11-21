Chinese man, daughter safe after boat adrift with engine failure at Koh Lanta

PHUKET: Navy personnel and national park officers in Krabi safely recovered a Chinese man and his daughter from the yacht they were on Tuesday night (Nov 19) after a mooring line tied to a buoy broke in strong winds, leaving the pair adrift on a yacht with an engine that would not start.

By Tanyaluk Sakoot

Thursday 21 November 2019, 02:11PM

Mr Xia Wai and his daughter were safely brought ashore at Kantiang Bay, on Koh Lanta’s southwest coast, on Tuesday night (Nov 19). Photo: Royal Thai Navy

The Chinese father, Mr Xia Wai, and his daughter had sailed from Langkawi to Kantiang Bay, on Koh Lanta’s southwest coast, on the yacht Osborne Star, explained Petty Officer First Class Chaiwat Thongmak of the Royal Thai Navy station at Koh Lanta Noi.

Personnel at the navy station were informed of the yacht in distress by Krabi Marine officers, PO1 Chaiwat said.

“Four navy personnel from the Marine Security Unit at Koh Lanta as well as officers from Lanta National Park went out and brought them back to shore at Kantiang Bay at 9:50pm,” he explained.

“We found their boat about 500 metres from shore. They were not injured,” he added.

“We helped them to find a mechanic to fix the engine. The boat was fixed and they left Kantiang Bay yesterday afternoon (Nov 20), heading to some other part of Krabi province,” PO1 Chaiwat said.

“If you see or hear of any boats in need of urgent assistance in the Krabi area, please contact the Royal Thai Naval station at Koh Lanta Noi at 075-684807,” he said.