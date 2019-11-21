The Chinese father, Mr Xia Wai, and his daughter had sailed from Langkawi to Kantiang Bay, on Koh Lanta’s southwest coast, on the yacht Osborne Star, explained Petty Officer First Class Chaiwat Thongmak of the Royal Thai Navy station at Koh Lanta Noi.
Personnel at the navy station were informed of the yacht in distress by Krabi Marine officers, PO1 Chaiwat said.
“Four navy personnel from the Marine Security Unit at Koh Lanta as well as officers from Lanta National Park went out and brought them back to shore at Kantiang Bay at 9:50pm,” he explained.
“We found their boat about 500 metres from shore. They were not injured,” he added.
“We helped them to find a mechanic to fix the engine. The boat was fixed and they left Kantiang Bay yesterday afternoon (Nov 20), heading to some other part of Krabi province,” PO1 Chaiwat said.
“If you see or hear of any boats in need of urgent assistance in the Krabi area, please contact the Royal Thai Naval station at Koh Lanta Noi at 075-684807,” he said.
