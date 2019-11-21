Kata Rocks
THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Phuket Live 89.5
Where to Eat
Login | Create Account
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Chinese man, daughter safe after boat adrift with engine failure at Koh Lanta

Chinese man, daughter safe after boat adrift with engine failure at Koh Lanta

PHUKET: Navy personnel and national park officers in Krabi safely recovered a Chinese man and his daughter from the yacht they were on Tuesday night (Nov 19) after a mooring line tied to a buoy broke in strong winds, leaving the pair adrift on a yacht with an engine that would not start.

marineSafetyChinese
By Tanyaluk Sakoot

Thursday 21 November 2019, 02:11PM

Mr Xia Wai and his daughter were safely brought ashore at Kantiang Bay, on Koh Lanta’s southwest coast, on Tuesday night (Nov 19). Photo: Royal Thai Navy

Mr Xia Wai and his daughter were safely brought ashore at Kantiang Bay, on Koh Lanta’s southwest coast, on Tuesday night (Nov 19). Photo: Royal Thai Navy

Mr Xia Wai and his daughter were safely brought ashore at Kantiang Bay, on Koh Lanta’s southwest coast, on Tuesday night (Nov 19). Photo: Royal Thai Navy

Mr Xia Wai and his daughter were safely brought ashore at Kantiang Bay, on Koh Lanta’s southwest coast, on Tuesday night (Nov 19). Photo: Royal Thai Navy

Mr Xia Wai and his daughter were safely brought ashore at Kantiang Bay, on Koh Lanta’s southwest coast, on Tuesday night (Nov 19). Photo: Royal Thai Navy

Mr Xia Wai and his daughter were safely brought ashore at Kantiang Bay, on Koh Lanta’s southwest coast, on Tuesday night (Nov 19). Photo: Royal Thai Navy

« »

The Chinese father, Mr Xia Wai, and his daughter had sailed from Langkawi to Kantiang Bay, on Koh Lanta’s southwest coast, on the yacht Osborne Star, explained Petty Officer First Class Chaiwat Thongmak of the Royal Thai Navy station at Koh Lanta Noi.

Personnel at the navy station were informed of the yacht in distress by Krabi Marine officers, PO1 Chaiwat said.

“Four navy personnel from the Marine Security Unit at Koh Lanta as well as officers from Lanta National Park went out and brought them back to shore at Kantiang Bay at 9:50pm,” he explained.

HeadStart International School Phuket

“We found their boat about 500 metres from shore. They were not injured,” he added.

“We helped them to find a mechanic to fix the engine. The boat was fixed and they left Kantiang Bay yesterday afternoon (Nov 20), heading to some other part of Krabi province,” PO1 Chaiwat said.

“If you see or hear of any boats in need of urgent assistance in the Krabi area, please contact the Royal Thai Naval station at Koh Lanta Noi at 075-684807,” he said.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

Have a news tip-off? Click here

PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Thanathorn disqualified as MP |:| November 21
Chinese ‘tourists’ arrested in Phuket for illegally operating foreign exchange online
Six believed crushed in Phuket building collapse
Pope Francis kicks off Asia tour with Buddhist temple visit
Meth mule caught smuggling 18,000 pills into Phuket
AoT gives B42bn Suvarnabhumi airport expansion green light
Earthquake shakes Thai-Lao border, sways Bangkok high-rises
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: EC denies Thanathorn claim :| - November 19
Thanathorn disqualified as MP
Drug suspect back in custody after escape through toilet window
Marine and lifestyle on display at 8th Ocean Marina Pattaya Boat Show
Patong gets B11mn ‘smart CCTV’ surveillance system
Five-metre python caught in Wichit, residents worry over missing cats
EC denies ‘rushing’ Thanathorn case
Elderly woman sues daughter, bank for theft of B250mn

 

Phuket community
AoT gives B42bn Suvarnabhumi airport expansion green light

Well, it seems 'the sky is the limit'. But thai tourist numbers are already over the hill. ...(Read More)

Five-metre python caught in Wichit, residents worry over missing cats

Is it really a good idea to release all these pythons in the 'jungle' on Phuket? Perhaps a g...(Read More)

Thanathorn disqualified as MP

After reading this article, the thought popped up to make a nice tv thai opera show of the whole hap...(Read More)

Patong gets B11mn ‘smart CCTV’ surveillance system

All connected to a network, that is proven to be poorly maintained. I hope it works, but history sho...(Read More)

Patong gets B11mn ‘smart CCTV’ surveillance system

Why do I think this is just an exercise to give people a false sense of security. No real mention of...(Read More)

Patong gets B11mn ‘smart CCTV’ surveillance system

Great...so now you can go back and watch people drown...but make sure the cameras don't home in ...(Read More)

Patong gets B11mn ‘smart CCTV’ surveillance system

Ha, Ha- how many cameras have we seen announced and 'installed' over the years'? Funny ...(Read More)

Power outage to affect Cherng Talay

Nice sat pic of the formerly salt water lagoon before Laguna filled in the beach. ...(Read More)

Patong gets B11mn ‘smart CCTV’ surveillance system

Well, this costly CCTV system is at least good for one thing, and that is to monitor the beach life ...(Read More)

Chinese tourists rescued from Phuket surf die in hospital

Gerry,,, I fully understand that, but you seem to quick to belittle me, and in the process completel...(Read More)

 

SKYPARK
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
Thai Residential
CIBS 2020 - The 25th China (Shanghai) International Boat Show
Phuket Sportfishing Tournament 2019
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
MYLANDS
Thanyapura Football
La Boucherie
phukethasbeengoodtous.org
The Sunday Brunch Club
ZENITHY POOL VILLAS
Diamond Resort Phuket
JW Marriott Phuket
Naka Yai Island Beach House
SPARTAN INTERNATIONAL