THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks


Login | Create Account
Poll Currency Weather Facebook Youtube Search

Chinese man arrested for pushing pregnant wife off cliff

UBON RATCHATHANI: A Chinese man, 33, was arrested for allegedly trying to kill his three-months pregnant Chinese wife by pushing her off a famous cliff, Pha Team, in Kong Chiam district on June 9.


By Bangkok Post

Tuesday 18 June 2019, 11:26AM

Park rangers help pregnant Chinese tourist Wang Nan, 32, after her 34-metre fall from a cliff at the Pha Taem National Park in Kong Chiam district, Ubon Ratchathani, on June 9. Photo: Supplied

Park rangers help pregnant Chinese tourist Wang Nan, 32, after her 34-metre fall from a cliff at the Pha Taem National Park in Kong Chiam district, Ubon Ratchathani, on June 9. Photo: Supplied

Local police said they apprehended the suspect, Yu Xiaodong, after his 32-year-old wife, Wang Nan, told them that her husband had attempted to murder her.

The woman told police she had been unable to tell her story earlier because her husband stayed by her side while she was receiving treatment for her serious injuries in hospital. He threatened to kill her if she exposed the attempted murder, she said, so they initially told police she passed out and fell. (See story here.)

The fall occurred on the morning of June 9 when a Thai tourist found Ms Wang lying severely injured on a trail in Pha Team National Park. She had tumbled 34 metres from the clifftop, but her fall was broken by trees. She suffered fractures in her left thigh, left arm, left collar bone, hip bone and knees. Her foetus miraculously survived.

Police arrested Mr Yu at Sapphasitthiprasong Hospital in Muang district when he visited his wife there on Monday.

QSI International School Phuket

The couple are from the Chinese province of Jiangsu and have been in Thailand for three years, reportedly making their living from trade with their homeland.

Police said the man was actually jobless and his family of origin was debt-ridden. The wife was well-to-do but was not willing to fully clear his debts, and police suspected that money was the motive for the attempted murder.

 

Read original story here.

 

 

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

Comments Here:
Comments Left:
# Characters
Username:
Password:
E-mail:
Security:

Be the first to comment.

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Somchai Khunplome, ‘Godfather of Chon Buri’, dies at 82
Two suspects arrested after fatal motorcycle-taxi brawl
Police hunt for ’power cards’ agents
Lottery office offers cash to nab dodgy vendors
Dengue fever epidemic declared
Government discloses Senate selectors
Nursing baby dugong receives survival training
Video highlights animal cruelty at Samutprakarn Crocodile Farm and Zoo
133,000 kids do dangerous jobs, survey finds
Royal command appoints Prayut as PM
PM Prayut orders fair prices for medicines and medical services
Another year in jail for ‘black leopard hunter’ Premchai
FFP to be probed over bribery claims
Contractors ‘to blame for floods’
Evacuation mulled after WWII explosives discovery

 

Phuket community
No animal cruelty at Phuket Zoo, say officials

COME ON. ...(Read More)

No animal cruelty at Phuket Zoo, say officials

Herein lies the problem. The officials that do the inspections are either paid for their favorable r...(Read More)

Fast & Furious 9 to take on Phuket roads

As if there aren't enough fast and furious drivers already on the roads in Phuket, now to glorif...(Read More)

No animal cruelty at Phuket Zoo, say officials

For a country that finds no sign of prostitution in Pattaya, not finding cruelty at the zoo is hardl...(Read More)

No animal cruelty at Phuket Zoo, say officials

“No evidence of animal cruelty has been found.”. Just in the same way than Thai police can make...(Read More)

No animal cruelty at Phuket Zoo, say officials

This is similar to the police walking along Bangla Road recently and reporting that "nope...ain...(Read More)

No animal cruelty at Phuket Zoo, say officials

That concrete cell that the tiger is shown in should be considered as cruelty to animals. What a ho...(Read More)

Fast & Furious 9 to take on Phuket roads

what ever anybody in Thailand is planing or doing - for mister kurt it is negativ!! ...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: Bitter pill

We can ask General Pom Prawit to which hospital in Switserland he went for heart surgery and go goes...(Read More)

Two suspects arrested after fatal motorcycle-taxi brawl

In BP I red that the 2 motorcycle groups were illegal! How is that possible without police knowledge...(Read More)

 

Laguna Property
MontAzure
JW Marriott Phuket
La Boucherie
Dan About Thailand
China International Boat Show 2019
Baan and Beyond
Express Carpet and Decor
Two-Time World Acrobatic Pizza Champion
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
HeadStart International School Phuket
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
Thai Residential

 