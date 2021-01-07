Kata Rocks
Chinese investment into Thailand poised to rise over next few years

Chinese investment into Thailand poised to rise over next few years

THAILAND: China’s foreign direct investment (FDI) in Thailand is expected to increase significantly over the next few years as Chinese investors are planning to expand their local footprint, says a survey by Siam Commercial Bank (SCB).

ChineseCoronavirusCOVID-19economics
By Bangkok Post

Thursday 7 January 2021, 02:00PM

SCB has continued to increase its loan portfolio of Chinese businesses investing in Thailand. Photo: Bangkok Post.

SCB has continued to increase its loan portfolio of Chinese businesses investing in Thailand. Photo: Bangkok Post.

But Thailand needs to improve competitiveness and productivity to attract FDI, said the bank’s economic intelligence unit.

The survey is based on responses from 170 Chinese investors who are involved with FDI-related businesses.

Some 61% of respondents are Chinese investors investing and doing business in Thailand, said Manop Sangiambut, chief financial officer and first executive vice-president.

Meanwhile, 66% of 170 respondents said they plan to increase investment in Thailand over the next two years, while 22% expect to maintain the existing investment portion and 12% said they plan to reduce investment locally.

Local market expansion is the primary reason attracting Chinese FDI inflow into Thailand, representing 56% of motive variables, followed by Asean market expansion at 40% and the use of local raw materials at 37%.

Based on this survey, SCB expects Chinese FDI inflows to increase significantly in the post-COVID-19 period.

Retained demand of Chinese investment during the pandemic will also lend support to Chinese FDI inflow moving into Southeast Asia’s second largest economy in the next few years.

Besides existing investment from Chinese manufacturing businesses in Thailand, new industries, such as technology, services and food and restaurant business have also expressed interest in expanding into Thailand, said Mr Manop.

Some Chinese investors are also looking for local business partners through joint venture or merger and acquisition deals in Thailand, he said.

SCB, the country’s fourth largest commercial lender by total assets, has continued to increase its loan portfolio of Chinese businesses investing in Thailand.

The bank currently focuses mainly on large listed companies on China’s bourses and state-owned enterprises.

Yunyong Thaicharoen, chief economist at SCB Economic Intelligence Center, said greater clarity of Chinese FDI inflows will transpire in the second half as investors are assessing the government’s management of the new COVID-19 outbreak.

Phuket community
Phuket schools ordered closed

As usual, on paper all well arranged. But the practical 'loopholes' are numerous. See for e...(Read More)

‘Red zone’ arrivals face quarantine in Phuket

Finally, as I expected already quite a while, quarantine time in sight for domestic travelers coming...(Read More)

Gambling dens do exist, says Deputy PM Prawit

A police general declines saying how many gambling dens are open in Bangkok. So, he has the knowled...(Read More)

‘Red zone’ arrivals face quarantine in Phuket

How are they going to police home quarantine? Everyone in the house cannot leave for 14 days, dream ...(Read More)

Gambling dens do exist, says Deputy PM Prawit

Complete idiot...(Read More)

Phuket officials defend school closures, closing businesses would be too damaging

Very pragmatic and sensible approach from the new governor and his team - well done...(Read More)

‘Red zone’ arrivals face quarantine in Phuket

What about the people that are at present in ASQ in Bangkok and are directed to Phuket ? Will they ...(Read More)

Phuket flights take a hit amid COVID scare

Do i read it right, that during first 5 days of January there were 5 international flights carrying...(Read More)

Phuket schools ordered closed

Lockdowns and closures only work if everyone follows the rules. The local food delivery clowns are a...(Read More)

Phuket schools ordered closed

Tried using the Thai Chana app but it seems you need an internet connection. So why bother? ...(Read More)

 

