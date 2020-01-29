Chinese girl, 4, from Wuhan cleared of coronavirus in Phuket

PHUKET: A 4-year-old Chinese girl from Wuhan who along with her sister, parents and six others travelling together on a package tour was not allowed to board her flight home last Friday (Jan 24) has tested negative to the virus and been discharged from hospital.

By Tanyaluk Sakoot

Wednesday 29 January 2020, 10:44AM

Passengers at Phuket International Airport are checked for elevated body temperatures, Photo: Phuket Tourist Police

"A secretions sample from the girl’s nose was sent to the Health Control Division in Bangkok to test for the virus,” PPHO Deputy Chief Dr Krit Sakulpat told The Phuket News.

“The test confirmed that she is not infected with the Wuhan coronavirus, The girl’s condition is improving. It is just the flu. She left Vachira Phuket Hospital on Monday,” he said.

Dr Krit explained that the girl landed in Phuket on a direct flight from Wuhan on the night of Jan 19.

“She was travelling with her parents, her sister and six others on a package tour,” he said.

However, when the group went to board their flight home at about 11am last Friday, a flight attendant checking passenger’s body temperatures at the boarding gate found that the girl had a high temperature of more than 38ºC, Dr Krit explained.

“The girl and the rest of the group were not allowed to board the plane. The girl with her sister and parents went to health officers so the girl could be tested. Health officers confirmed that the girl had a fever and had her taken immediately to Vachira Hospital in Phuket Town to be kept under observation in an isolated area,” he said.

The girl’s parents, her sister and the other six people travelling together all have not exhibited any signs of infection, Dr Krit said.

The six travellers from Wuhan not related to the girl departed Phuket last Saturday (Jan 25), Dr Krit noted.

Now that the girl has been discharged from hospital, officers are not tracking her movements, he added.

“We won’t follow up where she is going because this girl is normal,” he said.

Meanwhile, PPHO Chief Thanit Sermkaew yesterday morning (Jan 28) confirmed in the daily Wuhan virus report that seven people in Phuket are currently suspected of being infected with the virus.

“They are still recovering. All are in isolated areas under observation and receiving treatment for flu symptoms. Three are at Vachira Phuket Hospital, two are at Bangkok Hospital Phuket, one is at Patong Hospital and one is at Thalang Hospital,” Dr Thanit said.

“They are still waiting for their blood tests. All seven people are in stable condition. They can breathe normally, with no need for a respirator,” he said.