THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Chinese football transfer market collapses in face of coronavirus

Chinese football transfer market collapses in face of coronavirus

FOOTBALL: A double blow of the coronavirus and a new salary cap has seen the bottom fall out of Chinese football’s transfer market, while Odion Ighalo led what could become an exodus of foreign stars.

Football
By AFP

Friday 28 February 2020, 02:15PM

Austrian striker Marko Arnautovic left Premier League West Ham United for Shanghai SIPG in the Chinese Super League. Photo: AFP

Austrian striker Marko Arnautovic left Premier League West Ham United for Shanghai SIPG in the Chinese Super League. Photo: AFP

Shanghai SIPG smashed the Asian transfer record when they signed Oscar from Chelsea three years ago for €60 million (21. trillion baht), with Hulk, Marouane Fellaini, Javier Mascherano and Carlos Tevez all moving to China in recent years.

Their arrivals put Chinese football on the map and provoked consternation in Europe’s major leagues that Chinese clubs were distorting the transfer market with world-leading wages.

But with wages now capped at €3 million a year, and the Chinese Super League on hold over the coronavirus outbreak, China isn’t the destination it once was.

China’s winter transfer window looks poised to close with a whimper today (Feb 28), with Chinese Super League clubs spending just €28 million so far, the lowest since 2011.

There were two notable departures with striker Ighalo joining Manchester United on loan from Shanghai Shenhua and Belgian winger Yannick Carrasco returning to Atletico Madrid from Dalian.

China’s domestic football is indefinitely suspended because of the virus outbreak, which has killed nearly 2,800 people in the country and has now spread around the world.

Harry Belford Spencer, co-founder of First Pick Group, a Shanghai-based sports advisory company, said the uncertainty caused by the coronavirus had put off prospective foreign signings and dissuaded Chinese clubs from doing business.

“You are not going to invest a lot of money as a club if you don’t really know what’s happening,” said the Briton, who is involved in the Chinese transfer scene.

“You are signing these players with the intention of them playing earlier (from the start of the season in February), and there’s now this delay.

“You don’t want to build up a big wage bill and that’s probably why you see a guy like Ighalo joining United because why would Shanghai Shenhua want him on their books paying a salary when they’re not playing football?’

Cooling measures

Even before now, China’s transfer market had begun to cool after the Chinese Football Association brought in measures to encourage clubs to develop youth players.

CIBS 2020 - The 25th China (Shanghai) International Boat Show

The most significant was a 100% tax on foreign signings of more than 45 million yuan (B200 million), introduced in 2017.

In December, the CFA said that foreign players could not earn more than €3 million a year after tax.

That torpedoed any chance of Gareth Bale, who was on the verge of joining Jiangsu Suning from Real Madrid last summer, coming to China.

The salary cap will not affect existing contracts - SIPG’s attacking midfielder Oscar is one of the best-paid players in the world on a reported €26 million a year.

But it will hit foreign players when it comes to renewing, meaning they are likely to look outside China when their current deals expire.

Difficult for clubs’

In a sign of how Chinese clubs’ spending has plummeted this winter, the most expensive transfer over the last two months was Brazilian Ricardo Lopes, who went to SIPG from Jeonbuk Motors for €5.46 million.

The outlay this winter is the lowest since the 2011 window, with CSL clubs relying on free transfers, loans or signings for nominal fees.

Nine of the 16 sides in the league have not spent a penny, including Fabio Cannavaro’s champions Guangzhou Evergrande, according to transfermarkt.com figures.

While foreign players are hesitant to come to China because of the virus, domestic transfers have also slowed considerably because of the impact on everyday life and difficulties clubs face trying to plan for a season that has no start date.

Spencer, who expects the transfer market to pick up somewhat once the health crisis eases, said: “The virus of course makes it difficult for clubs to take players in.

“Whilst lots of China isn’t affected, it’s a reality of: do you want to play in China at the moment?”

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Buri Ram MotoGP can ‘rejuvenate’ tourism
Heritage Cricketers win Last Man Stands 2020 Thailand Open at the ACG.
Arsenal knocked out of Europa League in dying seconds by Olympiakos
Thai Taekwondo star Panipak top bet for Tokyo gold
Golfers Molinari, Gagli quarantined in Oman over coronavirus fears
Ireland’s Six Nations match with Italy postponed over coronavirus
Farewell tennis as Sharapova announces retirement
De Bruyne inspires late turnaround as City stun Real Madrid
Thais lose as England cruise in T20 World Cup
Alonso to drive for McLaren at Indy 500
Smith, Warner return to scene of sandpaper scandal
Fury longs for caravan despite receiving White House, Vatican invites
Klopp salutes ‘special’ Liverpool after record-equalling 18th successive win
Three decisions for Lampard ahead of Bayern clash
South Korea postpones football season as virus cases soar

 

Phuket community
#PhuketOK aims to rejuvenate local tourism industry

PHUKET O.K. The brainstorming effort by this group must be at wits to come up with this policy. ...(Read More)

17 children rescued from Patong human-trafficking gang

" Sometime silence speaks more than talking" Yes K.,you should stick to that more frequent...(Read More)

Motorcycle taxi driver hospitalised in knife attack on Bangla Road

It should be forbidden that motor cycle-, taxi- and Van drivers have weapons with them while working...(Read More)

Government accused of being too submissive to China

@ Gerry, wrong thinking, sir. Anyone living in Thailand may ask questions about education/skills/b...(Read More)

#PhuketOK aims to rejuvenate local tourism industry

I use to love going to Phuket and I've been 4 times. After the last time I went in August 2019 I...(Read More)

Warrant issued for Plodprasop’s arrest

How thai since 1998 can make each other's life miserable. One can't make it up....(Read More)

Tourism Ministry considers collecting tourism fees

So they give the Chinese free entry without visas into the country and they turn around and charge a...(Read More)

17 children rescued from Patong human-trafficking gang

Well, it is clear. 'All done' by Bangkok. Not by Patong police. Why not? The Patong police C...(Read More)

COVID-19 infected man conceals truth, national total hits 40

If he recovers, there should be criminal charges for his stupid, selfish, dangerous and negligent ac...(Read More)

Looking to India for relief: Growth in Indian tourist arrivals may alleviate COVID-19 fallout

I have always found Indian people to be polite, good humored and family orientated. They are also qu...(Read More)

 

SKYPARK
UWC Thailand
Diamond Resort Phuket
ZENITHY POOL VILLAS
Thai Residential
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
Cassia Phuket
SPARTAN INTERNATIONAL
La Boucherie
Thanyapura Health 360
HeadStart International School Phuket
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET

 