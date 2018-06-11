PHUKET: The Phuket Provincial Police commander has assured the Deputy Consul-General of the Chinese Consulate-general in Songkhla that everything is being done to keep Chinese tourists safe while holidaying in Phuket.

Monday 11 June 2018, 05:52PM

A Chinese tourists is carried up Promthep Cape after falling and injuring herself yesterday afternoon (June 10). Photo: Rawai EMS

The assurances came at a meeting held today (June 11) at the Phuket Provincial Police Station, which was presided over by Phuket Provincial Police commander Maj Gen Teeraphol Thipjaroen and attended by Ma Cuihong, who as Deputy Consul-General of the Chinese Consulate-General in Songkhla also heads the Phuket Consular Office of the Consulate General of the People’s Republic of China, and other relevant government officials.

Gen Teeraphol said, “This meeting is being held to explain measures being taken for Chinese tourists’ safety in Phuket.

“Advertising boards, warning signs and guide books will soon have Chinese language included because then tourists will know when and in what areas they need to be careful,” he said.

Gen Teeraphol also repeated safety measures already in place at beaches and that heightened control measures have been put in place against vehicle rental businesses.

He also explained to Ms Ma Thai traffic laws need to be adhered to and stipulated that helmets must be worn when riding a motorbike.

Meanwhile, at around 4:30pm yesterday (June 10), Rawai EMS rescue workers received a call to assist a Chinese tourists who had slipped and fallen on rocks at Promthep Cape at the southern tip of Phuket.

The woman had sustained injuries to both legs and had to be carried up the rocky peninsular before being transferred to hospital.