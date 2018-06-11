FIFA WORLD CUP 2018 Kata Rocks
Login | Create Account Poll Currency Weather Facebook Youtube Search

Chinese Deputy Consul-General assured of tourists’ safety in Phuket

PHUKET: The Phuket Provincial Police commander has assured the Deputy Consul-General of the Chinese Consulate-general in Songkhla that everything is being done to keep Chinese tourists safe while holidaying in Phuket.

accidentsSafetyChinesehealthtransporttourismpoliceThe Phuket News

Monday 11 June 2018, 05:52PM

A Chinese tourist is provided assistance after slipping and falling at Promthep Cape. Photo: Rawai EMS

A Chinese tourist is provided assistance after slipping and falling at Promthep Cape. Photo: Rawai EMS

A Chinese tourist is provided assistance after slipping and falling at Promthep Cape. Photo: Rawai EMS

A Chinese tourist is provided assistance after slipping and falling at Promthep Cape. Photo: Rawai EMS

A Chinese tourist is provided assistance after slipping and falling at Promthep Cape. Photo: Rawai EMS

A Chinese tourist is provided assistance after slipping and falling at Promthep Cape. Photo: Rawai EMS

A Chinese tourists is carried up Promthep Cape after falling and injuring herself yesterday afternoon (June 10). Photo: Rawai EMS

A Chinese tourists is carried up Promthep Cape after falling and injuring herself yesterday afternoon (June 10). Photo: Rawai EMS

A Chinese tourists is carried up Promthep Cape after falling and injuring herself yesterday afternoon (June 10). Photo: Rawai EMS

A Chinese tourists is carried up Promthep Cape after falling and injuring herself yesterday afternoon (June 10). Photo: Rawai EMS

A Chinese tourists is carried up Promthep Cape after falling and injuring herself yesterday afternoon (June 10). Photo: Rawai EMS

A Chinese tourists is carried up Promthep Cape after falling and injuring herself yesterday afternoon (June 10). Photo: Rawai EMS

The assurances came at a meeting held today (June 11) at the Phuket Provincial Police Station, which was presided over by Phuket Provincial Police commander Maj Gen Teeraphol Thipjaroen and attended by Ma Cuihong, who as Deputy Consul-General of the Chinese Consulate-General in Songkhla also heads the Phuket Consular Office of the Consulate General of the People’s Republic of China, and other relevant government officials.

Gen Teeraphol said, “This meeting is being held to explain measures being taken for Chinese tourists’ safety in Phuket.

Advertising boards, warning signs and guide books will soon have Chinese language included because then tourists will know when and in what areas they need to be careful,” he said.

Gen Teeraphol also repeated safety measures already in place at beaches and that heightened control measures have been put in place against vehicle rental businesses.

QSI International School Phuket

He also explained to Ms Ma Thai traffic laws need to be adhered to and stipulated that helmets must be worn when riding a motorbike.

Meanwhile, at around 4:30pm yesterday (June 10), Rawai EMS rescue workers received a call to assist a Chinese tourists who had slipped and fallen on rocks at Promthep Cape at the southern tip of Phuket.

The woman had sustained injuries to both legs and had to be carried up the rocky peninsular before being transferred to hospital.

 

 

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

Comments Here:
Comments Left:
# Characters
Username:
Password:
E-mail:
Security:

Kurt | 13 June 2018 - 08:52:23 

…."Has assured the Chinese deputy Consul General".
hahaha, Just red about the Van with Chinese tourists on board, destroyed 1 concrete pool, stopped at 2nd pole at 02:30 PM yesterday. Full daylight, dry roads.
So dumd to assure things you can not guarantee. That we call 'lip service'.

Nasa12 | 13 June 2018 - 08:39:11 

The same same but different dates and year, they only speaking bla bla bla bla and more bla bla.

BenPendejo | 12 June 2018 - 08:09:00 

(Insert snoring face) No lifeguards, no police patrolling streets or highways to enforce law and order, people still free to ride motorbikes on the wrong side of the road, taxis/minivans driving like dangerous fools...etc.  There really isn't anything any different to ensure tourist safety than there was a year or 2 ago.  They should have just told the Chinese, "your people are on their o...

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Phuket laundry truck wipeout still under investigation
Phuket tourists escape as taxi bursts into flames
Phuket Governor visits Chinese tourist survivors of horrific minivan crash
Chinese tourist, 30, drowns off Phuket, two saved
Phuket’s haphazard lifeguard coverage flamed, comprehensive plan blanked
Chinese embassy delegation inspects lifeguards at Patong Beach
Drivers told to halt drive-by splashing
Shark bites confirmed for Norwegian in Hua Hin
Phuket truck, van head-on crash leaves eight injured
Phuket's killer roads: GPS trackers ordered by law no defence against speed, recklessness
Tour speedboat catches fire from crewman’s cigarette
Phuket Historical Park readies to host traditional Songkran celebrations
Captain, crew in deadly Indonesia ferry disaster detained
Phuket’s Songkran road death toll remains at one fatality
Songkran bus safety checks ordered

 

Phuket community
‘Lifeguards at every beach,’ governor tells Pakistan Ambassador

I saw a video on youtube from a guy who lived there and he said reasons not to live in Thailand and ...(Read More)

Russian tourist rescued from deadly Phuket ’flash rip’

Very typical Thai-style statement about "going into the sea despite red flags being placed alon...(Read More)

Tour boats allowed at Phi Phi’s Loh Samah Bay

Boy, big surprise here. As always, the need to keep baht flowing in excessive amounts will always ov...(Read More)

Chinese tourist, 23, drowns at Phuket beach

Actually, I find it surprising that there has only been one drowning lately. Conditions at Surin, Ka...(Read More)

Rescuers aim for ‘safe haven’ in flooded cave

People can survive for weeks without food, and seems there is plenty of water. The hazards faced by...(Read More)

Phuket residents protest CPF pork-processing plant

Most [italics] people with a conscience would never eat an animal again should they visit a slaugh...(Read More)

Search teams to forge north

Don't know about anyone else but I sure feel a lot better now that a deputy national police chie...(Read More)

Chinese tourist, 23, drowns at Phuket beach

A very sad happening with lost of life again. Wait for the excuses of the highest Phuket Officials,...(Read More)

Chinese tourist, 23, drowns at Phuket beach

Just blanketing beaches with red flags is not good enough, they need to designate a safe zone for sw...(Read More)

Rescuers aim for ‘safe haven’ in flooded cave

Who is coordinating all the doings of the 1000 rescue workers? A Governor?...(Read More)

 

Phuket Condo.net
Big Move Phuket
Freedom Boardsports
The Boathouse Phuket
Lofty Phuket
Chattha
Le Meridien Phuket Beach Resort
Tile-it
Kantok Restaurant
My Physio By Kanitta
HeadStart International School Phuket
Ocean Plastic Intertrade
International Law office of Ake and Associates
JW Marriott Phuket

 