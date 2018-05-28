FIFA WORLD CUP 2018 Kata Rocks
Chinese demand for Thai durian skyrockets

BANGKOK: Durian continues to prove popular among Chinese consumers with Thai durian exports to China skyrocketing by 135% in April 2018.

Chinese economics National News Bureau of Thailand

Monday 28 May 2018, 11:08AM

In the first four months of 2018, Thailand exported a total of 150,000 tons of durian worth US$286 million (B9.117bn). Photo: NNT



Pimchanok Vonkorpon, Director of the Trade Policy and Strategy Office of the Ministry of Commerce, has announced that Thailand in April sold 120,000 tons of durian to overseas consumers, accounting for an increase of 135% compared to the same period last year.

The total value of durian sales was recorded at US$220 million (more than B7 billion), an increase of 207%, largely thanks to the increasing prices of the famous tropical fruit on the global market.

As one of the largest durian consumers, China in April imported 56,000 tons of Thai durian – accounting for almost half of all durian sold by Thailand to international buyers.

The figure also represented a monstrous 700% rise year-on-year.

In the first four months of 2018, Thailand exported a total of 150,000 tons of durian worth US$286 million (B9.117bn ), a year-on-year increase of 159%, Mr Pimchanok reported.

 

Read original story here.

 

 

Kurt | 29 May 2018 - 12:41:21 

Guess they ship durians with refrigerated vessels, same way as bananas are brought from Central- and South America to Europe.
It just needs a good programmed cooling process during the voyage.

Aj Raymond RITCHIE | 28 May 2018 - 13:27:00 

Question: How do they transport the damned things?
I can understand the attitude of hotels to them.  Students sometimes dump bits of Durian in bins in our building.  The smell is dreadful.

