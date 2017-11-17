The Phuket News Premier League predictions The Phuket News Kata Rocks The Phuket News Outrigger Koh Samui Beach Resort
Chinese Consulate gifts B200k for Phuket CCTV cameras

PHUKET: The Phuket Provincial Administrative Organisation (PPAO, or OrBorJor) has been gifted B200,000 from the Chinese Consulate office in Phuket to pay for CCTV cameras to be installed at Chalong Pier.

Friday 17 November 2017, 10:48AM

The pier is a bustling jump-off point for thousands of Chinese tourists heading out on day-trips and other tours to nearby islands.

The handover for the hefty donation was made at the PPAO offices in Phuket Town on Wednesday (Nov 15), when Ma Hongcui, Vice Consul General of the Consulate General of China in Songkhla, handed over a cheque for B200,000 to PPAO Acting chief Watcharin Pathomwattanapong and PPAO Transport Division Director Prasit Yotarak.

Ms Ma Hongcui as Deputy Consul-General also heads the Phuket Consular Office of the Consulate General of the People’s Republic of China.

“CCTV cameras will increase the safety and security of tourists travelling through Chalong Pier. Therefore, we have supported the budget to install CCTV at Chalong Pier with a total payment of B200,000,” Ms Ma Chui Hong said.

However, it was also revealed in a PPAO report of the handover that the PPAO itself had earlier requested that the Chinese Consulate provide “support budget” for a “two-camera CCTV system” at the pier complete with supporting hardware and installation.

The PPAO was polite enough to request that the Chinese Consulate provide “not more than B200,000” in its donation.

Meanwhile, The Phuket News notes that Chinese global retailing giant Alibaba currently offers a four-camera, four channel HD 720-pixel with infrared capability for use outdoors along with Wi-Fi and “Onvif Network P2P Phone Remote” ability for US$110-125 – which is about B3,460 to B4,106.(Click here.)

To this, PPAO Acting Chief Watcharin both yesterday afternoon and this morning (Nov 17) has been consistently unavailable for comment to clarify what exactly was to be purchased with the prized B200,000.

 

 
