BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Chinese citizen journalist jailed for four years for Wuhan virus reporting

Chinese citizen journalist jailed for four years for Wuhan virus reporting

WORLD: A Chinese citizen journalist was jailed for four years for her livestream reporting from Wuhan as the COVID-19 outbreak unfurled, her lawyer said today (Dec 28), almost a year after details of an “unknown viral pneumonia” surfaced in the central China city.

ChineseCoronavirusCOVID-19
By AFP

Monday 28 December 2020, 04:59PM

Shanghai’s Pudong New District People’s Court where Zhang Zhan was sentenced in a brief hearing this morning (Dec 28). Photo: AFP.

Shanghai’s Pudong New District People’s Court where Zhang Zhan was sentenced in a brief hearing this morning (Dec 28). Photo: AFP.

Zhang Zhan, a former lawyer, was sentenced at a brief hearing in a Shanghai court for allegedly “picking quarrels and provoking trouble” for her reporting in the chaotic initial stages of the outbreak.

Her live reports and essays were widely shared on social media platforms in February, grabbing the attention of authorities, who have punished eight virus whistleblowers so far as they defang criticism of the government’s response to the outbreak.

Beijing has congratulated itself for “extraordinary” success in controlling the virus inside its borders, with an economy on the rebound while much of the rest of the world stutters through painful lockdowns and surging caseloads a year on from the start of the pandemic in Wuhan.

Controlling the information flow during an unprecedented global health crisis has been pivotal in allowing China’s communist authorities to reframe the narrative in their favour.

But that has come at a serious cost to anyone picking holes in that storyline.

“Zhang Zhan looked devastated when the sentence was announced,” Ren Quanniu, one of Zhang’s defence lawyers, told reporters confirming the four year jail term outside Shanghai Pudong New District People’s Court this morning.

Her mother sobbed loudly as the verdict was read, Ren added.

Concerns are mounting over the health of 37-year-old Zhang who began a hunger strike in June and has been force-fed via a nasal tube.

“She said when I visited her (last week): ‘If they give me a heavy sentence then I will refuse food until the very end.’... She thinks she will die in prison,” Ren said before the trial.

“It’s an extreme method of protesting against this society and this environment.”

China’s communist authorities have a history of putting dissidents on trial in opaque courts between Christmas and New Year to minimise Western scrutiny.

Holiday Inn Phuket Special offers

The trial comes just weeks before an international team of World Health Organization experts is expected to arrive in China to investigate the origins of COVID-19.

Another lawyer said Zhang’s health was in decline and she suffered from headaches, dizziness and stomach pain.

“Restrained 24 hours a day, she needs assistance going to the bathroom,” Zhang Keke, who visited her on Christmas Day, wrote in a note circulated on social media.

“She feels psychologically exhausted, like every day is a torment.”

Zhang was critical of the early response in Wuhan, writing in a February essay that the government “didn’t give people enough information, then simply locked down the city”.

“This is a great violation of human rights,” she wrote.

The court said she had spread “false remarks” online, according to Zhang Keke.

Rights groups have also drawn attention to her case.

Authorities “want to use her case as an example to scare off other dissidents from raising questions about the pandemic situation in Wuhan earlier this year”, said Leo Lan, research and advocacy consultant at the Chinese Human Rights Defenders NGO.

Zhang is the first to face trial of a group of four citizen journalists detained by authorities earlier this year after reporting from Wuhan.

Previous attempts by AFP to contact the other three – Chen Qiushi, Fang Bin and Li Zehua – were unsuccessful.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Thailand Covid situation ’more serious’? More long holidays to be created! || December 28
Small New Year events still allowed in Phuket
Royal Thai Army warns against online scam
Health Minister Anutin quarantined
Phuket readies for Seven Days of Danger road-safety campaign for the New Year
Growth forecast for 2021 upheld at 4%
COVID situation ‘more serious’
Phuket Governor issues order against face-mask price gouging
Early release for prison inmates considered
WHO Wuhan probe not looking for COVID ‘guilty’ parties
PM prohibits public gatherings as infections increase
Phuket Opinion: Looking for clear signs
Patong tsunami memorial service falls to COVID events ban
TAT joins launch of new ASQ/ALQ booking platform
Blue Tree reopens ahead of the holiday season

 

Phuket community
Phuket readies for Seven Days of Danger road-safety campaign for the New Year

Pfff, there we go again. Drum-drum-drum. Only 7 days of danger. During Songkran the same. The rest o...(Read More)

COVID situation ‘more serious’

"avoid large gatherings"... and what exactly is going on in the picture? "Maximum con...(Read More)

Phuket Marine Chief issues COVID, New Year safety order

'Not take any 'strong' medication before boarding'? Please explain. And passengers...(Read More)

PM mulls party bans after COVID outbreak

Maybe Thai Govt.'s misplaced the "allocated" funding for the "Vaccine Rollout&quo...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: Looking for clear signs

Left hand doesnt know what the right hand is doing...again! Most traveler's dont want to travel ...(Read More)

Fresh lockdown warning

@Kurt " very many restrictions / measures" How many restrictions you actually see on Phuk...(Read More)

PM mulls party bans after COVID outbreak

As I said Kurt.Try to get your personal vaccine shot asap . It will help to fight your fear....(Read More)

Merry Christmas, Phuket

Thank you Timothy for coming up with an early "New year's address". Well done ! Can&#...(Read More)

TAT joins launch of new ASQ/ALQ booking platform

TAT knows very well that most Thai holiday periods of foreigners is just 2-3 weeks during prosperous...(Read More)

Merry Christmas, Phuket

Thank you Mr. Editor. There are three (probably all the same person) who only bully commenters. They...(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
Dive Supply Co., Ltd.
K9 Point
Phuket Property
https://sgssecurity.com/
Thanyapura
UWC Thailand
HeadStart International School Phuket
ZENITHY POOL VILLAS
Benihana Phuket
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
Art-Tec Design
Dewa Phuket Resort
Property in Phuket
CMI - Thailand
Thai Residential
Outrigger Laguna Phuket
Dan About Thailand
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET

 