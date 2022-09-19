Tengoku
Tengoku British International School, Phuket
Chinese 'call centre gangsters' sought after woman's death plunge

CHON BURI: Police have issued a warrant, approved by the Pattaya Court, for the arrests of three Chinese nationals following the death of a Kyrgyz woman in Pattaya on Friday (Sept 16), police said.

deathcrimeChinese
By Bangkok Post

Monday 19 September 2022, 03:57PM

Police search the room from where Kyrgyz woman Anara Seitaleva plunged to her death, on the seventh floor of a condominium building in Bang Lamung district, Chon Buri, on Friday (Sept 16). Photo: Chaiyot Pupattanapong

The three were Nin Wai Siu, 48, a Hong Kong Chinese man, and two Chinese women, Song Qianli, 32, and Rou Li, 27, according to Pol Maj Gen Thitawat Suriyachai, commander of the Cybercrime Investigation Division 4, in his capacity as deputy chief of a police team for the investigation of sexual abuse cases against children and women.

The three were wanted for alleged human-trafficking and other related charges, reports the Bangkok Post.

The warrants followed a police search on Saturday of a house at Natcha Housing Estate in central Pattaya in tambon Nong Prue of Bang Lamung district and the detention of Wang Gang, 45, the owner of the house, for questioning in connection with the case.

An investigation began after the Kyrgyz woman, Anara Seitaleva, 30, plunged to her death from the seventh floor of a condominium building on Khao Thapaya road in tambon Nong Prue. She was initially believed to have committed suicide.

Three days previously, on Sept 13, Seitaleva had filed a complaint with Pattaya police, saying she had been contacted and offered a job in Pattaya by a Chinese couple she met through a Kyrgyz friend. She was promised B20,000 a month for a job related to tourism.

She arrived in Thailand on July 15 and was met at Suvarnabhumi airport by a Chinese man. After staying overnight in Bangkok, the man took her to Chiang Rai in the North. From Chiang Rai, she was taken to Laos via the immigration checkpoint in Chiang Saen district.

In Laos, the Chinese man took her passport and forced her to work for a call centre gang, but she was unable to do the job. She was then forced into prostitution.

Seitaleva said she was filmed while having sex with clients to blackmail her.

On July 27, the Chinese man brought her back to Thailand. They returned to Bangkok where she was forced to continue selling sex.

She managed to escape from the gang on Sept 11 and took a taxi to Pattaya, where she sought help from a German man and stayed in his condominium room.

Seitaleva fell to her death from the seventh floor of the condominium on Sept 16.

The German man told police that Seitaleva was a friend of his girlfriend.

Phuket community
Unidentified foreigner killed in motorbike crash

@CaptainB: which would not have protected him from breaking his neck....(Read More)

Tourist injured in ATV accident

@Kurt No nonsense at all.Everyone should be cautious especially when driving some kind of vehicle ...(Read More)

Kathu road safety campaign launched

And now you know why I never hire a car or bike when I visit. Stay in Baan Lamai and walk everywher...(Read More)

Patong Police ordered to arrest Bangla drug dealer

Now the cops have to be ordered to do their jobs- classic. I'd be looking at who gets the envelo...(Read More)

Patong Police ordered to arrest Bangla drug dealer

Patong police seems to be good friends with mr Kittpong. While busy with many criminal activities j...(Read More)

Kathu road safety campaign launched

@JohnC, your question holds wishfull thinking. Boys in brown have no job pride, miss often honesty,...(Read More)

Tourist injured in ATV accident

What is the Chalong Mayor nonsense talking? How can one excercise care and caution when riding a mac...(Read More)

Plastic ban to be done in phases

Good uck with that. There has already a campaign to reduce single use plastic bags at convenience s...(Read More)

Plastic ban to be done in phases

This phases plan has many loopholes. With a bit of kick off work to do for the plastic entepreneurs ...(Read More)

Kathu road safety campaign launched

When are the brown bears going to stop targeting foreigners on motorbikes just because they class th...(Read More)

 

