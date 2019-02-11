THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
Login | Create Account Poll Currency Weather Facebook Youtube Search

Chinese boy, 9, dies after fall from rooftop pool

PHUKET: A 9-year-old Chinese boy has died after falling from a rooftop pool at a hotel in Kamala early yesterday evening (Feb 10).

tourismChinesedeathaccidentspolice
By Eakkapop Thongtub

Monday 11 February 2019, 12:03PM

Police inspect the scene where the boy slipped and fell from the pool pump cover beside the pool. Photo: Kamala Police

Police inspect the scene where the boy slipped and fell from the pool pump cover beside the pool. Photo: Kamala Police

Police inspect the scene where the boy slipped and fell from the pool pump cover beside the pool. Photo: Kamala Police

Police inspect the scene where the boy slipped and fell from the pool pump cover beside the pool. Photo: Kamala Police

The view from the rooftop showing how far the boy fell. Photo: Kamla Police

The view from the rooftop showing how far the boy fell. Photo: Kamla Police

The boy was staying staying on the fifth floor of the hotel with his father and sister, noted Lt Col Somnuek Damkaew of the Kamala Police in his report.

The three had arrived in Phuket on Friday (Feb 8) with 17 other relatives on a week-long large family holiday from Guangdong, he added.

The boy along with seven relatives were playing in the rooftop pool at about 7pm.

“The pool area has a glass wall that is 80 centimetres tall around its perimeter. However, the boy climbed up onto the box covering the pool pump to jump into the pool,” Kamala Police Chief Somkid Boonrat explained to The Phuket News this morning.

The father saw the boy climbing onto the pump covering to jump into the pool and called for him to come down, but the boy slipped and fell to the ground, Col Somnuek noted in his report.

Photos from the scene show that large, flat wooden covering over pool pump has no railing along its terminal side and no railings to prevent people from easily stepping up onto it.

Kamala rescue workers soon arrived to find the boy unconscious and unresponsive, and rushed him to Patong Hospital.

However, doctors confirmed pronounced the boy had died from his injuries at the scene.

“Police officers have investigated the scene and questioned the boy’s father as a witness,” Col Somnuek confirmed in his report.

Chinese consular officials have been informed of the boy’s death, he added.

Police are continuing their investigation into the incident, Col Somneuk noted.

 

 

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

Comments Here:
Comments Left:
# Characters
Username:
Password:
E-mail:
Security:

Foot | 11 February 2019 - 16:30:59 

In the photo, it looks like the policeman is standing at the cover.

Kurt | 11 February 2019 - 15:48:41 

No sufficient preventing railing works?  Now it is daily that chinese tourists are dying on Phuket Island. Time China advice it's citizens not to go to Phuket without a good life insurance. Or better, not go to Phuket at all. It's not safe for chinese tourists.  Karma?

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Phuket Marine Chief oblique on Phoenix dereliction of duty charges, assures ‘no illegal tour boats’
100 investigators to join ‘Phoenix’ probe, says Tourism Minister
Driver, Chinese tourist dead, three tourists seriously injured in Phang Nga minivan crash
Rescuers continue search off Phuket for drowned Chinese tourist
Chinese tourist dies in fall after rooftop party at luxury Phuket villa
Elephant camp operator charged over tourist’s death
Speed, inexperience killed Chinese tourist, say police
Chinese tourist dies during island day trip off Phuket
Take the high road in making Patong Hill safer, says Phuket Poll
Chinese tourist dies, swept from Phuket rocks while posing for photos
Patong Mayor calls to ramp up safety after deadly Phuket tour bus crash
Phuket Governor calls emergency meeting over fatal Patong tour bus crash
Patong Police chief orders legal action over fatal Phuket tour bus crash
Phuket woman crushed under tour bus, 3-year-old niece survives
Chinese appeal for tourists’ safety in Phuket met with promises

 

Phuket community
Speedboat captain to be suspended, boat de-registered after oil tanker slam

Chinese can't be happy as they continue to be victimized in Phuket tragedies. All "captain...(Read More)

Speedboat captain to be suspended, boat de-registered after oil tanker slam

21 year old 'captain'- clearly qualified for the job....(Read More)

Patong bike rental shop fined B2k after death of British 17-year-old

So ..., problem is not foreign people who probably live here more than a decade. The problem is thai...(Read More)

Patong bike rental shop fined B2k after death of British 17-year-old

"And a young boy lost his life because of it" Wrong! He died because he lost control of th...(Read More)

Refugee footballer freed after Bahrain drops extradition

Yup, ... Bahrain and thailand were trapped in the international spot lights. Both countries for diff...(Read More)

Songkran Thai New Year becomes five-day public holiday

Wow, the government approving more holidays, it's almost like there's an election coming up?...(Read More)

Phuket snake-catchers get busy

This hot dry part of the year is when a lot of snakes are looking for nesting sites. Having already ...(Read More)

Guns drawn as tempers flare in Nui Beach land dispute

This ( violent) land dispute is already going on for years! And Col Prasan still has to learn about...(Read More)

Guns drawn as tempers flare in Nui Beach land dispute

The video of the confrontation is such a classic slice of Thainess. The guy with the gun, and a few ...(Read More)

Over 10,000 cars busted for fumes

Are the 10,000 busted vehicles back on the road? With new exhaust pipe systems? And just 'order...(Read More)

 

Laguna Property
MontAzure
Dan About Thailand
China International Boat Show 2019
777 Beach Condo
JW Marriott Phuket
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
Harvey Law Corporation
Blue Horizon WCGC 2019
Thai Residential
HeadStart International School Phuket
Express Carpet and Decor
Laguna Phuket Marathon 2019

 