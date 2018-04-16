PHUKET: A 5-year-old boy on holiday with his parents has drowned at Natai Beach, immediately north of Phuket.

Monday 16 April 2018, 01:59PM

Local residents look on as rescue workers recover the body of 5-year-old Cheng Ching. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Lt Col Santi Prakoppran of the Takua Thung Police was notified by local residents that a boy was believed to have drowned at Natai beach at 6:40pm yesterday (April 15).

Officers arrived at the scene and along with rescue workers began a search for the child, named as Li Cheng Ching.

Cheng Ching’s father, named by police in Thai as Li Bo, told officers that he and his family of three had come to Phang Nga on holiday from Bangkok, where Mr Li works.

The three of them stayed at a hotel at Natai Beach.

Mr Li said he was walking and playing with his son on the beach when his son got sand in his eyes and went into the water to wash his face.

A strong wave overwhelmed the boy and he disappeared into the surf, Mr Li said.

Unable to find his son in a frantic search, Mr Li ran to inform his wife, who was waiting for a meal to be served in their nearby hotel, and ask hotel staff for help.

Cheng Ching’s body was found at 9:50pm about 100 metres from shore.

With both parents overcome with grief, Cheng Ching’s body was taken to Takua Thung Hospital while arrangements for his funeral are being made, reported police.