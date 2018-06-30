PHUKET: A 4-year-old Chinese boy is in a critical condition at Vachira Phuket Hospital after being rescued from drowning at a hotel swimming pool on Naka Yai Island today.

Yide, 4, was initially taken to Thalang Hospitals by officers from Pa Khlok Municipality. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Capt Ekkachai Siri of the Phuket Tourist Police was notified of the incident by officers from Pa Khlok Municipality at 9am today (June 30).

Investigating officers went to Thalang Hospital, where the boy, named as Yide Zhang, was initially taken, to speak with family members and staff from the hotel who had also accompanied the family to hospital.

The hotel manager told police that Yide came out of his room at about 8am and went to play in the pool, which is only 1.2 metres deep.

At an undisclosed time he was pulled unconscious from the pool and transferred to Thalang Hospital, where at 10:10am, due to his condition, Yide was transferred to the better-equipped Vachira Phuket Hospital in Phuket Town.

At 11:20am doctors from Vachira Phuket Hospital reported that the boy's eyes were not responding to light – his condition they attributed to Yide not breathing for about an hour.

Yide currently remains in a critical condition.