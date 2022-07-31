Tengoku
Chinese-Australian man accused of killing mother in condo

BANGKOK: Police have arrested a Chinese-Australian businessman suspected of fatally shooting his mother and threatening to kill his wife and children in a Sukhumvit condominium in Bangkok on Friday night (July 29).

crimedeathpolice
By Bangkok Post

Sunday 31 July 2022, 09:50AM

The 41-year-old suspect sits in a police van on his way to the South Bangkok Criminal Court, where police on Saturday (July 30) sought approval for his detention. Photo: Wassayos Ngamkham / Bangkok Post

Officers yesterday took the 41-year-old to the Bangkok South Criminal Court to seek detention approval. Investigators opposed granting the suspect bail, rep[orts the Bangkok Post.

He has been charged with homicide and illegal possession of a gun and ammunition.

Kelvin Shuo Gao is accused of fatally shooting his mother Xing Liu, 61, in a 9th-floor Supalai Place condo family unit on Sukhumvit Soi 39, police said. Police were called to the scene about 7:30pm.

The suspect made no attempt to flee the scene when police arrived, according to Pol Col Duangchot Suwancharas, chief of Thong Lor police.

He allegedly threatened to kill his wife and their children ‒ aged seven and two ‒ as well as himself before police intervened, Col Duangchot said.

The suspect has been living in Thailand for 12 years and runs an LED business, he added.

During questioning, the suspect said he was under pressure from his mother, owner of a plastic factory in Pathum Thani’s Sam Khok district, he said.

He told police his mother controlled everything related to the business, saying further that pressure and alcohol consumption drove him to violence, Col Duangchot said.

He shot his mother on the right side of her stomach, police said. The victim’s body was sent to the Police General Hospital for post-mortem.

Police seized a Colt Commander 9mm gun and four BB guns as evidence.

