Chinese arrested for working illegally in Phuket

PHUKET: Two Chinese nationals were arrested at Phuket International Airport on Wednesday (Apr 5) on charges of breaching regulations on foreign labour in the Kingdom. Nothing was said about the duration of their stay in the country or the specific occupation which was deemed illegal.


By The Phuket News

Friday 7 April 2023, 05:41PM

The first of the two Chinese nationals arrested at Phuket airport on Apr 5. Photo: Phuket Immigration Checkpoint

The second of the two Chinese nationals arrested at Phuket airport on Apr 5. Photo: Phuket Immigration Checkpoint

The arrests were reported yesterday (Apr 6) by the Phuket Immigration Checkpoint Facebook page, publicising news about the work of the Immigration Bureau officers stationed at the airport. As typical of these reports, only the bare minimum of information was revealed to the public.

According to the reports, the foreigners were arrested at around 10.30pm at the Phuket International Airport ’tour parking lot’. Both men were then handed over to Sakhu Police and charged with working without permission or outside of permitted range of occupation.

Phuket Immigration did not reveal anything about the identities of the arrested Chinese national. Their names and age remain unknown, just as the detail of their illegal work in Thailand.

The news was presented as two separate reports on Facebook with different pictures but 100% identical texts. Yet Phuket Immigration did not elaborate on whether the two cases were linked in any manner.

 

 

JohnC | 08 April 2023 - 08:40:12 

With the expected influx of Chinese tourists again there will be plenty of illegals working with them. At Naiharn yesterday a bus with a Chinese group parked and walked across to the beach with one of them actiing as a guide and tour leader. He was definitely NOT Thai.

 

