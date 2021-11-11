BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

China’s Xi warns of ‘Cold War-era’ tensions in Asia-Pacific

China’s Xi warns of ‘Cold War-era’ tensions in Asia-Pacific

WORLD: Chinese President Xi Jinping warned today (Nov 11) against a return to Cold War-era tensions in the Asia-Pacific, urging greater cooperation on pandemic recovery and climate change.

ChineseCoronavirusCOVID-19environmentmilitarymarineVaccinepolitics
By AFP

Thursday 11 November 2021, 09:57AM

Chinese President Xi Jinping said the Asia Pacific region “should not relapse into the confrontation and division of the Cold War era”. Photo: AFP

Chinese President Xi Jinping said the Asia Pacific region “should not relapse into the confrontation and division of the Cold War era”. Photo: AFP

Amid growing tensions with the United States over Taiwan, partially offset by a surprise deal between Beijing and Washington on climate, Xi said all countries in the region must work together on joint challenges.

“Attempts to draw ideological lines or form small circles on geo-political grounds are bound to fail,” he told a virtual business conference on the sidelines of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit.

“The Asia-Pacific region cannot and should not relapse into the confrontation and division of the Cold War era.”

The Chinese leader called for a joint effort to close the “immunisation gap”, making COVID-19 vaccines more accessible to developing nations.

“We should translate consensus that vaccines are a global public good into concrete actions to ensure their fair and equitable distribution,” he told the New Zealand-hosted summit.

Xi said countries should step up cooperation in research, production, testing, and mutual recognition of vaccines, “to emerge from the shadow of the pandemic and achieve steady economic recovery at an early date”.

Green development’

China yesterday said it had reached an understanding with the United States at a summit in Glasgow on climate change, a key area on which the Biden administration sees the potential for cooperation.

Xi did not mention the US deal directly but said “all of us can embark on a path of green, low-carbon sustainable development”.

Phuket Property

“Together, we can usher in a future of green development,” he said.

“China will stay committed to promoting win-win cooperation and contribute to the economic development of the Asia-Pacific region.”

The global warming pact came ahead of expected virtual talks between Xi and US President Joe Biden, reportedly to be held as soon as next week.

It also came at a time of rising tension in the Asia-Pacific.

Beijing has ramped up military activities near Taiwan, a self-ruling democracy claimed by China, with a record number of planes intruding into the island’s air defence identification zone in early October.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said yesterday that the United States would ensure Taiwan can defend itself to avoid anyone “trying to disrupt the status quo by force”.

China also claims almost all of the resource-rich South China Sea, through which trillions of dollars in shipping trade pass annually, rejecting competing claims from Brunei, Malaysia, the Philippines, Taiwan, and Vietnam.

Against that backdrop, the United States, Britain and Australia announced in September that they had formed a new alliance - AUKUS - under which Australia will acquire nuclear-powered submarines using US technology.

Although delivery is years away and China was not specifically named, the announcement angered China and separately sparked a furious row with France which saw its previously negotiated contract for selling Australia conventional submarines torn up.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Cabinet urged to support more events in Patong
Phuket Loy Krathong events to go ahead
Chalong Police hunt killer after teen fight leaves 18-year-old dead
New panel to protect online shoppers
Phuket marks 70 new COVID cases
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Phuket sees 53 total COVID cases, Garuda installed on new Phuket Provincial Hall |:| November 10
Government allows Loy Krathong events nationwide
TAT looks to quality, first time tourists
New Phuket Provincial Hall blessed with Garuda installation
Polish PM accuses Putin of masterminding Belarus migrant ‘attack’
Government to order 2 million molnupiravir pills
Government defends unlicensed ATK sales
Phuket marks 50 new COVID cases
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: World’s biggest floating solar farm goes online in Thailand, Russians return to Phuket |:| November 9
MTrading Forex Partnership Program

 

Phuket community
Trouble at the coffee shop

@Sam Thompson Would you let someone take your phone or your bag from you without any reaction ?...(Read More)

Government allows Loy Krathong events nationwide

@Nasa12 You want to see every event cancelled or every entertainment place closed until the &quo...(Read More)

Government to order 2 million molnupiravir pills

Especially as this is rebranded and repatented IVM ...(Read More)

Government to order 2 million molnupiravir pills

more money wasted on this big Pharma crap. People are so dumb...(Read More)

‘Big Kong’ modernising the police force

First thing he must do is weed out all the corrupt officers that use their positions for their own b...(Read More)

PM’s aide: ‘lese majeste untouchable’

In other words, we don't want the law repealed because it allows us to use it to our advantage w...(Read More)

TAT looks to quality, first time tourists

Quality market for a low quality destination?? TAT never stop dreaming up ridiculous ideas. They sho...(Read More)

Trouble at the coffee shop

The English guy sounds very dodgy, trying to allow the other couple to leave with the Thai woman'...(Read More)

Air travellers not a COVID problem, illegal migrants a headache

They were provided with masks at the border - part of the recruitment package ...(Read More)

MTrading Forex Partnership Program

This is not news. This is advertising and frankly it sounds very dodgy....(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
Dive Supply Co., Ltd.
PKF Thailand
Brightview Center
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
PaintFX
Exotic Fishing Thailand
Art-Tec Design
EPL predictions
Subscribe to The Phuket News
UWC Thailand
CBRE Phuket
HeadStart International School Phuket
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
Thai Residential
Thanyapura

 