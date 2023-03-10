333 at the beach
Carnival Magic 333 at the beach Pro Property Partners British International School, Phuket
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

China’s Xi handed historic third term as president

China’s Xi handed historic third term as president

BEIJING: Xi Jinping was handed a third term as Chinese president today (Mar 10), capping a rise that has seen him become the country’s most powerful leader in generations.

Chinese
By AFP

Friday 10 March 2023, 11:40AM

Xi becomes communist China’s longest-serving president and could rule well into his seventies, if no challenger emerges. Photo: AFP

Xi becomes communist China’s longest-serving president and could rule well into his seventies, if no challenger emerges. Photo: AFP

The appointment by China’s rubber-stamp parliament comes after Xi locked in another five years as head of the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) in October.

Since then, the 69-year-old Xi has weathered widespread protests over his zero-COVID policy and the deaths of countless people after its abandonment.

Those issues have been avoided at this week’s National People’s Congress (NPC), a carefully choreographed event that is also set to appoint Xi ally Li Qiang as the new premier.

Today, delegates handed Xi a third term as China’s president and re-elected him as head of the country’s Central Military Commission in a unanimous vote.

Beijing’s Great Hall of the People, a cavernous state building on the edge of Tiananmen Square, was adorned with crimson carpets and banners for the landmark vote, with a military band providing background music.

A digital monitor on the edge of the stage proclaimed the final tally - all 2,952 votes had been cast in favour of awarding Xi another term in office.

The announcement was followed by fervent declarations of allegiance by delegates to the Chinese constitution in a demonstration of loyalty and unanimity.

Xi held up his right fist and placed his left hand on a red leather copy of China’s constitution.

“I swear to be loyal to the constitution of the People’s Republic of China, to uphold the authority of the constitution, to perform my statutory obligations, to be loyal to the motherland, to be loyal to the people,” he said, promising to fulfil his duties with honesty and hard work.

In the oath - beamed live on state television across the nation - he vowed to “build a prosperous, strong, democratic, civilized, harmonious and great modern socialist country”.

Remarkable rise

Xi’s re-election is the culmination of a remarkable rise in which he has gone from a relatively little-known party apparatchik to the leader of a rising global power.

His coronation sets him up to become communist China’s longest-serving president, and means Xi could rule well into his seventies - if no challenger emerges.

AXA Insurance PCL

Adrian Geiges, co-author of “Xi Jinping: The Most Powerful Man in the World”, told AFP he did not think Xi was motivated by a desire for personal enrichment, despite international media investigations having revealed his family’s amassed wealth.

“That’s not his interest,” Geiges said.

“He really has a vision about China, he wants to see China as the most powerful country in the world.”

Tearing up the rulebook

For decades, China - scarred by the dictatorial reign and cult of personality of founding leader Mao Zedong - eschewed one-man rule in favour of a more consensus-based, but still autocratic, leadership.

That model imposed term limits on the largely ceremonial role of the presidency, with Xi’s predecessors Jiang Zemin and Hu Jintao relinquishing power after 10 years in office.

Xi has torn up that rulebook, abolishing term limits in 2018 and allowing a cult of personality to foster his all-powerful leadership.

But the beginning of his unprecedented third term comes as the world’s second-largest economy faces major headwinds, from slowing growth and a troubled real estate sector to a declining birth rate.

Relations with the United States are also at a low not seen in decades, with the powers sparring over everything from human rights to trade and technology.

“We will see a China more assertive on the global stage, insisting its narrative be accepted,” Steve Tsang, director of the SOAS China Institute, told AFP.

“But it is also one that will focus on domestically making it less dependent on the rest of the world, and making the Communist Party the centrepiece of governance, rather than the Chinese government,” he said.

“It is not a return to the Maoist era, but one that Maoists will feel comfortable in,” Tsang added.

“Not a direction of travel that is good for the rest of the world.”

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

* (Not Hotmail/Outlook)
CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Graft-busters receive truckload of documents on Immigration Bureau corruption
French consul voices support for crackdown on motorbike ’hoons’
Copyright infringement highlighted on Bangla
Bookings boost Phuket occupancy to 80%
COVID-19 drug now free of charge
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Beach mats, umbrellas seized on Koh Racha, No corruption probe of Chalong cops || March 9
Police officer involved in Thepkrasattri crash loses life
TAT anticipates 6mn European visitors
Chalong police avoid corruption investigation
Massive Australia wildfires increased Antarctic ozone hole: study
Navy helps clear beach umbrellas at Koh Racha
Push for legalisation of sex work, benefits for women
PPAO by-elections to affect Thepkrasattri, Sakhu, Cherng Talay
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Hospital parking dispute leads to murder charges, Prison time for duck calendar || March 8
Police probe death of Belgian tourist in tuk-tuk argument in Patong

 

Phuket community
Thailand and Malaysia discuss peace process in deep south

@Kurt Seems like you got it all wrong ! Read the Anglo-Siamese treaty of 1909 again ! The provinc...(Read More)

French consul voices support for crackdown on motorbike ’hoons’

Its hardly 'curtailed'- people are rapidly getting tired of their antics and tempers are fra...(Read More)

French consul voices support for crackdown on motorbike ’hoons’

i invite him to sit in the bus stop by the traffic lights in Kamala any day between 1730 and 1830 to...(Read More)

Bookings boost Phuket occupancy to 80%

Sounds like Mr.Prab is a bit jealous ! Probably works hard but never achieves anything....(Read More)

Police probe death of Belgian tourist in tuk-tuk argument in Patong

Terrible way to go RIP Folks, just stay frosty out there. I find ceaseless commentary to be a salv...(Read More)

Finn found dead, his throat cut

Ghastly way to go. RIP. Not enough info to comment otherwise but to say I found St John's Wort...(Read More)

TAT anticipates 6mn European visitors

TAT need to switch to CDB... seems they cant handle THC ...(Read More)

Bookings boost Phuket occupancy to 80%

Mr Deevana hotel can get ready to welcome his cheap chinese guests... what as he done to be there a...(Read More)

Thailand and Malaysia discuss peace process in deep south

In politics, a gift is a promise not broken... ...(Read More)

Police officer involved in Thepkrasattri crash loses life

Awful way to go. RIP Folks don't be the second or third mistake in the chain that leads to ...(Read More)

 

Subscribe to The Phuket News
Ixina Thailand
HeadStart International School Phuket
Pro Property Partners
Laguna Phuket 2023
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
CBRE Phuket
Open Kitchen Laguna
The Pavilions Phuket
Phuket Property
Blue Tree Phuket
Brightview Center
Thai Residential

 