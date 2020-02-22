Kata Rocks
China World Cup qualifiers moved to Thailand but fans barred

FOOTBALL: China will play their 2022 World Cup qualifying matches against the Maldives and Guam behind closed doors in Thailand because of the coronavirus, the Chinese Football Association said yesterday (Feb 21).

Football
By Bangkok Post

Saturday 22 February 2020, 10:40AM

Chang Arena in Buri Ram will be empty when China plays its World Cup qualifiers there. Photo: Bangkok Post File

The announcement marks the latest disruption to sport in China, the epicentre of an outbreak that has left more than 2,350 people dead in the country and sparked global alarm.

China will play the Maldives on March 26 and Guam on March 31 at Chang Arena in Buri Ram.

The Thai government asked that both games take place without any fans because of the coronavirus, the CFA said.

The Guam match was originally supposed to take place on the Pacific island, and is nominally a home match for them.

China are in danger of missing out on the Qatar 2022 World Cup because they are second in qualifying Group A, eight points behind leaders Syria.

Only one team automatically goes through to the next qualifying stage for Qatar.

