China virus hits Phuket tourism

PHUKET: Phuket’s tourism industry is reeling from travel bans in place in the hope of containing the spread of the Wuhan coronavirus.

tourismChinesehealth
By The Phuket News

Saturday 1 February 2020, 06:27PM

Phuket Governor Phakaphong Tavipatana led a morale-boosting event in Phuket Town yesterday (Jan 31) to support Chinese tourists and their fellow countrymen in the fight against the virus. Photo: PR Dept

International tourist arrivals at Phuket International Airport. Image: TAT Intelligence Centre

Phuket Vice Governor Supoj Rotreung Na Nongkhai announced yesterday (Jan 31) that a total of 2,230 officials, local health personnel and health volunteers have started conducted checks on Chinese tourists’ health at hotels across the island. Photo: PR Dept

Phuket Governor Phakaphong led a morale boosting event in Phuket Town yesterday (Jan 31) to support Chinese tourists and their fellow countrymen in the fight against the virus. Photo: PR Dept

A morale boosting event was held in Phuket Town yesterday (Jan 31) to support Chinese tourists and their fellow countrymen in the fight against the virus. Photo: PR Dept

A morale boosting event was held in Phuket Town yesterday (Jan 31) to support Chinese tourists and their fellow countrymen in the fight against the virus. Photo: PR Dept

A morale boosting event was held in Phuket Town yesterday (Jan 31) to support Chinese tourists and their fellow countrymen in the fight against the virus. Photo: PR Dept

The total number of international tourist arrivals landing at Phuket International airport on Wednesday alone (Jan 29), plunged by 32.95% compared with Jan 29 last year, reports the Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) Intelligence Centre.

On Tuesday, that number stood at -29.8%.

More than 300 tour buses in Phuket have been parked for over a week with no Chinese tour group arrivals because of the coronavirus outbreak, reported the Bangkok Post.

Many operators have been badly hit since the Chinese government banned all outbound group travel by its citizens on Jan 25 as it tried to contain the spread of the virus that originated in Wuhan.

“With no (Chinese) tour groups, we have no jobs and no money. Tour bus operators are under stress due to heavy financial burdens such as wages for bus staff, parking rental fees and household expenses,” said a tour bus operator who declined be named, said the report. (See story here.)

“The coronavirus situation has had more negative consequences for our tour bus group than the tour boat [Phoenix] disaster and the tsunami. If the government had measures to help us, our hardship might be eased,” said one Phuket bus operator, the report added.

Phuket Town souvenir shop owner Ausana Akaradachakul told Reuters, “The impact is tremendous… Only a few days after the news broke about the virus, the Chinese tourists were visibly few.

“I think about 70% of them are gone,” Ms Ausana added. (See story here.)

Phuket Governor Phakaphong Tavipatana on Tuesday (Jan 28) marked how deep the impact the Wuhan virus travel bans were already having on the island’s tourism industry.

“There are 160 flights coming into Phuket International Airport every day. Usually, during the current period that coincides with Chinese New Year, 40 of these flights are from China, bringing approximately 8,000 tourists per day. Right now, factoring in the flight cancellations, the number has declined to about 2,000 per day,” he said. (See story here.)

The dire situation was confirmed by statistics posted by the TAT Intelligence Centre this week, marking huge falls in the number of international tourists arriving in Phuket for the same period last year.

On Monday the number of arrivals had fallen 12.04% year-on-year. On Tuesday that number blew out to -29.8%, by Wednesday the number of arrivals had plunged by 32.98%. Thursday’s international arrivals had recovered to a fall of “only” 8.6%

At the time of this story being posted no figures had been posted for Friday (Jan 31).

The impact was also being felt at Suvarnabhummi and Don Mueang international airports, with the number of international arrivals plunging by the thousands.

Leading Phuket tourism figures this week were reticent to reveal any of their predictions about the impact the Wuhan coronavirus outbreak might have on the island’s industry, despite leading national figures saying the total fallout might cost the country up to B80-100 billion in revenues.

The Thai Ministry of Tourism and Sports had earlier estimated that reduced travel from China alone could result in B50 billion of lost tourism revenue for the country. (See story here.)

Meanwhile, Phuket Governor Phakaphong yesterday held a morale-boosting event in Phuket Town to “encourage” Chinese tourists and voice the Thai government’s support for those in China suffering from the outbreak.

"We, Phuket brothers and sisters, are encouraging all Chinese brothers and sisters to get through the coronavirus crisis together. We are encouraging China as a country to fight on,” he said.

Also to boost confidence in how the situation is being handled in Phuket, Vice Governor Supoj Rotreung Na Nongkhai yesterday announced that a total of 2,230 officials, local health personnel and health volunteers have started conducted checks on Chinese tourists’ health at hotels across the island.

“They will check 3,438 Chinese tourists who arrived in tour groups at 31 local hotels," he said.

“This is to monitor their condition, provide adequate health care and generate confidence among the residents of Phuket,” Vice Governor Supoj said.

