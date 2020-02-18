Kata Rocks
China virus death toll passes 1,800

WORLD: The toll from Chinas coronavirus epidemic jumped to 1,868 today (Feb 18) after 98 more people died, according to the National Health Commission.

healthChinesedeathSafety
By AFP

Tuesday 18 February 2020, 09:50AM

A worker moves medical waste at a hospital in Beijing treating coronavirus patients. Photo: AFP

A worker moves medical waste at a hospital in Beijing treating coronavirus patients. Photo: AFP

Nearly 72,500 people nationwide have been infected by the new COVID-19 strain of the virus, which first emerged in December before spiralling into a nationwide epidemic.

There were 1,886 new cases reported today - a decline on Monday’s figure, and the lowest single-day figure of new cases so far this month.

Most of the deaths were in Hubei province, the hard-hit epicentre of the outbreak, with five reported elsewhere in the country.

Hubei has been locked down to try to contain the virus, with tens of millions of people placed under effective quarantine in the province.

The number of new cases reported outside Hubei province was just 79, down from 890 on Feb 4.

It marks the lowest number of new cases outside the virus-struck province since Jan 23.

China’s national health authority has said the declining numbers are a sign that the outbreak is under control.

However, World Health Organization chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said the trend “must be interpreted very cautiously.”

“Trends can change as new populations are affected. It is too early to tell if this reported decline will continue. Every scenario is still on the table,” he told reporters yesterday (Feb 17).

Chinese health officials have urged patients who recovered from the coronavirus to donate blood so that plasma can be extracted to treat others who are critically ill.

Plasma from patients who have recovered from a spell of pneumonia triggered by COVID-19 contains antibodies that can help reduce the virus load in critically ill patients, an official from the National Health Commission told a press briefing yesterday.

More than 12,000 people have recovered and been discharged, according to health commission figures.

Capt B | 19 February 2020 - 05:37:58 

The death toll has probably increased as they have probably run out of AbbVie Inc.'s [NYSE:ABBV] anti-HIV drugs Ritonavir and Lopinavir. Bloomberg:"The NHC said that while there is not yet any effective anti-viral drug, it recommends patients are given 2 lopinavir and 
ritonavir tablets twice a day and a dose of alpha-interpheron
through nebulization twice daily."

